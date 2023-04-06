Navigation
Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Rolling Joints With Arthritis

April 6, 2023 5:59AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: I love smoking joints, but arthritis has made that more painful and time-consuming than it used to be. Do I have any more options?
Gare Bear

Dear Gare Bear: Someone wrote in asking about an automatic weed grinder a long time ago. The person asking the question wasn't arthritic or handicapped, so I was pretty dismissive about why they'd need one;  reading this makes me regret that answer. The thought of trying to roll joints with arthritis never dawned on my smooth brain, but I can see how grinding up buds and rolling, which both require finger dexterity, could be difficult.
click to enlarge Rolling joints with arthritis
Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya
If you can't or don't want to buy pre-rolled joints from a dispensary, then consider an electric grinder. There are novelty grinders that look like the traditional ones, with a battery pack on the bottom, and those are good for traveling. However, a plug-in herbal grinder, similar to a coffee grinder, will last much longer. As for rolling, I would stay away from loose paper and joint-rolling contraptions, and stick to pre-rolled cones. All you need to do is stuff them with herb, and you can always cut them shorter with scissors.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

