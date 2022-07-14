Ask a Stoner: If Weed Is Cheap, Then Why Is Rosin Still Expensive?

Dear Stoner: If weed is so cheap right now, then why is rosin still so damn expensive?
Hendrickson
Dear Hendrickson: Finger wag if you didn’t take advantage of all those 7/10 deals, because last week was the perfect time to buy more affordable rosin. The most expensive concentrate on dispensary shelves for good reason, rosin requires the lowest-yielding extraction method and relies heavily on the quality of plant matter involved. Good rosin can’t be made without good weed, and there are a limited number of strains suited for solventless extraction. I’m still not down to pay more than $50 for a gram of anything, but at least I’d know it’s top of the line.
