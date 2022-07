Ask a Stoner: If Weed Is Cheap, Then Why Is Rosin Still Expensive?

click to enlarge Rosin's production process demands higher prices than other concentrates. Jacqueline Collins

If weed is so cheap right now, then why is rosin still so damn expensive?Finger wag if you didn’t take advantage of all those 7/10 deals, because last week was the perfect time to buy more affordable rosin. The most expensive concentrate on dispensary shelves for good reason, rosin requires the lowest-yielding extraction method and relies heavily on the quality of plant matter involved. Good rosin can’t be made without good weed, and there are a limited number of strains suited for solventless extraction. I’m still not down to pay more than $50 for a gram of anything, but at least I’d know it’s top of the line.Rosin isn’t nearly as expensive as it was last summer, when popular solventless brands could get away with charging $90 a gram without pushback. You can find those grams in a neighborhood closer to $60 or $70 right now, depending on the store, and much of that is thanks to a surplus of pot and declining prices. Rosin will never cater to the budget toker, though, so don’t expect prices to fall forever.