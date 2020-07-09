 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ask a Stoner: Salvaging Melted Edibles
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Salvaging Melted Edibles

Herbert Fuego | July 9, 2020 | 5:56am
AA

Dear Stoner: If you leave a weed candy bar inside of a hot car, does anything happen to the edible?
Munch

Dear Munch: Other than melting and potentially making a sticky mess in your car, not much. Although THC degrades from light and heat exposure, searing off any significant portion would require an extended length of time in bright light and a temperature of around 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Given that car interiors don’t go beyond 130 to 170 degrees — even during the summer when the temperature outside is 100 degrees — and that most edibles are packaged in containers that block light, your melted space bar should be safe.

Ask a Stoner: Salvaging Melted Edibles
Unsplash/T' Amal

Related Stories

If that edible stayed in a hot car for weeks or months, the cannabinoids might be reduced or degraded into CBN (a less intoxicating cannabinoid), depending on the amount of sun exposure. Not only that, the other ingredients in your edible would probably expire. And none of this answers the most important question: What are you going to do with a bunch of melted chocolate, anyway?

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.