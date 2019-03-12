 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Ask a Stoner: Can I Legally Sell or Dispose of Old Paraphernalia?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Can I Legally Sell or Dispose of Old Paraphernalia?

Herbert Fuego | March 12, 2019 | 6:17am
AA

Dear Stoner: I am relocating to another state and don’t want to be stopped carrying vaporizers and bongs during the move. Is there any way I can legally dispose of or sell these items?
Jonathan

Dear Jonathan: Don’t toss Charles Sparkley, Wesley Pipes and Bong Miller just yet, my toking and vaping friend. Shipping your own smoking paraphernalia and vaporizers across state lines for personal use is perfectly legal if those pieces are clean and clear of any cannabis residue. Traveling is mostly safe, too, though any vaporizers with lithium batteries might run into some trouble on airplanes (that goes for shipping, too). And be sure to tell any police or looky-loos that your pieces are used for tobacco or some other legal herb, not cannabis.

Ask a Stoner: Can I Legally Sell or Dispose of Old Paraphernalia?EXPAND
Jacqueline Collins

Selling those pieces is pretty easy, too, as long as they’re clean of residue. Don’t advertise online that they’re intended for cannabis, and use terms like “flower” and “water pipe” instead of anything related to pot, just to be safe.

Continue Reading

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: