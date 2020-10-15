 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

| Marijuana |

Ask a Stoner: Does Smoking Weed Dehydrate My Vagina?

Herbert Fuego | October 15, 2020 | 6:05am
Westword
Dear Stoner: Does smoking weed dry up my vagina, too? I know this is weird, but it feels dehydrated down there after I smoke.
Alice B. Toker

Dear Alice: Forgive me for being too scared to poll my female co-workers on this one; fortunately, there is limited research on the subject that backs up what you're going through. There's also a subtle term for this side effect among those suffering from it, who have dubbed it “cotton vagina.” In short, it's essentially the same thing as cotton mouth, but downstairs, with both THC and smoke drying up the mucus membranes.

Like many of pot's side effects, not all women experience the same forms of dehydration after smoking.
Kenzie bruce

Like many of pot's side effects, cotton vagina doesn't happen to all women, and some strains cause more severe droughts than others. There are also women who report that cannabis has the opposite effect on them, increasing their desire for sexual activity after smoking.

What a weird plant.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

