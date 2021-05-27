 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Marijuana |

Ask a Stoner: Can I Smoke Weed at a Colorado Wedding?

Herbert Fuego | May 27, 2021 | 6:01am
Ask a Stoner: Can I Smoke Weed at a Colorado Wedding?EXPAND
Westword
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Dear Stoner: I'm going to be in a wedding in Colorado this summer, and I like weed instead of drinking. Should I bring it up with the bride, or just run off and do my thing? Is that allowed in Colorado?
Jess

Dear Jess: Smoking weed in public is illegal in Colorado. If the wedding is at a private venue and there are no kids around, though, it should be okay. Unless the venue is a butt-clenching hawk about a few people quietly smoking weed off to the side (most aren’t), I’d worry more about your friend's judgment than a citation.

Ask a Stoner: Can I Smoke Weed at a Colorado Wedding?
Jacqueline Collins

Related Stories

As long as you're upright for the ceremony and all of the responsibilities that being in a wedding entail, you should be able to sneak off during the reception for a quick joint or bowl — but make sure that whatever utensil you use is disposable so that the smell doesn’t stick around all night. Go with edibles if you can, and keep eye drops handy. And if the bride seems cool — she slated her wedding for Colorado, after all — let her know what you have planned. No telling what she's doing under that veil.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.