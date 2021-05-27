Ask a Stoner: Can I Smoke Weed at a Colorado Wedding?

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Dear Stoner: I'm going to be in a wedding in Colorado this summer, and I like weed instead of drinking. Should I bring it up with the bride, or just run off and do my thing? Is that allowed in Colorado?

Jess

Dear Jess: Smoking weed in public is illegal in Colorado. If the wedding is at a private venue and there are no kids around, though, it should be okay. Unless the venue is a butt-clenching hawk about a few people quietly smoking weed off to the side (most aren’t), I’d worry more about your friend's judgment than a citation.

Jacqueline Collins

As long as you're upright for the ceremony and all of the responsibilities that being in a wedding entail, you should be able to sneak off during the reception for a quick joint or bowl — but make sure that whatever utensil you use is disposable so that the smell doesn’t stick around all night. Go with edibles if you can, and keep eye drops handy. And if the bride seems cool — she slated her wedding for Colorado, after all — let her know what you have planned. No telling what she's doing under that veil.



Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.