Sweet Leaf Drops Denver Appeal: Deals With DA and MED in the Works?

The Sweet Leaf dispensary chain's appeal of Denver's revocation of 26 of the company's business licenses was officially dismissed October 4 — but it could be part of a much larger agreement, according to sources near the situation.

The motion to dismiss the appeal was submitted by Sweet Leaf's attorney, Tom Downey, according to documents from the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, and was granted by Denver District Court. That essentially ended the company's fight to keep its dispensaries, cultivations and extraction facilities open in Denver.

The motion to dismiss the appeal could be part of an upcoming agreement between Sweet Leaf ownership, the Denver District Attorney and the state's Marijuana Enforcement Division, according to multiple sources. After relinquishing its appeal, Sweet Leaf reportedly reached an agreement with the MED over the rest of its cannabis operations outside of Denver (all of which have been suspended since July), while Sweet Leaf personnel facing criminal charges have allegedly reached plea agreements with the Denver DA.