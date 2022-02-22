Support Us

Ask a Stoner: Taking Marijuana Into New Mexico

February 22, 2022 6:00AM

Dear Stoner: I’m going to Albuquerque and don’t think recreational dispensaries are open yet. Can I take weed from Colorado into New Mexico, though?
Thales

Dear Thales: Think of it like sneaking gas station candy into a movie theater, except the $1.89 Skittles are actually allowed once you get inside.

New Mexico dispensaries can’t begin recreational sales until April 1. Even when they do, expect higher prices and fewer choices than you’re accustomed to, because only a short list of dispensaries will be open for recreational sales initially, and excited customers are willing to pay high prices during the honeymoon. You can already possess up to 2 ounces of recreational cannabis in New Mexico if you’re 21 or older, though, which happens to be the same amount you’re allowed to carry in Colorado.
click to enlarge The New Mexico flag on a hot-air balloon. - KENZIE BRUCE
The New Mexico flag on a hot-air balloon.
Kenzie Bruce
So what’s the problem? Crossing state lines with weed is still a federal crime, but non-truckers have little to worry about unless you get pulled over near that small imaginary line. Put the weed in a generic container in order to scrub out any Colorado connection, and who’s to say where you got it?

This Week's Issue

