Ten Businesses That Should Allow Social Pot Use Now That They Can

Colorado made history last week when Governor Jared Polis signed a bill that will legalize (and regulate) businesses that want to allow social marijuana use. The new law, set to take effect at the start of 2020, enables certain places to set up areas for pot consumption; it allows special events and tourism companies to do the same, if they receive a permit from the state Marijuana Enforcement Division.

Although these businesses still face roadblocks — local governments can ban social use areas in their municipalities, and no business in the state with an active liquor license can allow marijuana use — consumers are finally getting closer to having legitimate social settings where they can consume cannabis. In anticipation of that great day, here are ten businesses that could (or should) allow social pot use:

Dispensaries

Under the new law, dispensaries can apply for tasting rooms under a similar format to that used by breweries or wineries. Customers could buy limited amounts of cannabis and cannabis concentrate to consume onsite, with those limits to be set before the year ends by the MED. This will likely be the most common social consumption scenario.

Hotels

Although a few hotels allow currently allow vaping indoors, virtually none of them allow smoking. Under the new law, hotels could technically provide 21-and-up lodging for marijuana users, or create social consumption lounges for their guests. At least one boutique hotel in Denver, the Patterson Inn, is interested, but don't expect the Holiday Inn or Four Seasons to jump on board just yet.

Restaurants

Good luck finding a restaurant willing to part with its liquor license in favor of marijuana (even if it might help with food sales), but eateries without them could see an opportunity. And restaurants with an active liquor license could conceivably pause their liquor licenses for a night or two if they ever wanted to try out a pot-friendly atmosphere. There's also the option of getting a social pot use license for a neighboring property.

Cafes/coffee shops

If you've been to Amsterdam, then you know what the deal is.

EXPAND Dean Ween's Honey Pot Lounge allows social marijuana use for visitors 21 and over. Jacqueline Collins

Music venues

We already have one officially marijuana-friendly music venue in Denver, Dean Ween's Honey Pot Lounge. But the intimate lounge is licensed under the City of Denver's social consumption program, and is one of the only legal businesses of its kind in the state. Under the new law, we could have more of them around Colorado, if they're willing to part ways with alcohol sales.

Arcades/game halls

Hard to argue with the logic behind this one. It'd certainly make pinball more fun.

Yoga studios

Marijuana-friendly yoga sessions occur almost weekly in Denver, but they take place at various private venues around town. Imagine being able to smoke and stretch out at the same place right up the street from home every week....

Art studios and galleries

Already common venues for private marijuana-friendly events in Denver, art galleries and studios in RiNo, the Art District on Santa Fe and other hip areas could start allowing social consumption on certain nights, such as First Fridays.

Bookstores

It might be hard to get them to leave, but marijuana users would be a pretty easy sell on books, especially if there were pictures involved.

Fitness centers

While it might take a while for fitness centers to get in on the game, marijuana-friendly exercising is absolutely on the rise, with consumers regularly meeting up for hikes, workouts and long-distance training. Microdosing beforehand for focus and lighting up afterwards for recovery are both common among consumers.

Laundromats

Ever do laundry when you're not high? Have fun with that.