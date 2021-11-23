Ask a Stoner: Is All Distillate of the Same Quality?

Dear Stoner: Is all distillate the same? Since it’s essentially distilled THC, wouldn’t that make it all the same stuff?
Westville
Dear Westville: That makes sense in theory. If it’s all being reduced down to THC and devoid of terpenes, then distillate products should be pretty universal. But distillate isn’t pure THC, and the quality still hinges on what you start with. Think of it like distilling vodka: If you use shitty grains, have cheap equipment and don’t redistill the booze enough times to achieve a level of purity, the alcohol is going be more of a fire hazard than drinkable. My old roommate still has jars of homemade brandy from 2015 in his closet, and it’s not for aging.
