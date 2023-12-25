Where's the Best Spot to Burn One in Colorado?

Dear Stoner: What's the best smoking spot in Colorado? I don't care if I need to hike to get there.
Cliffy Spliffy
Dear Cliffy: The best place to light up will always be at home. You can't get snacks and ice cubes on the hiking trail. You're obviously looking for somewhere thousands and thousands of feet above sea level, though, and there are loads of mountain peaks to consider. Just don't be a jerk about your consumption with the rest of the public, because mountain summits and hiking trails are very public here. Be mindful of others around you, find somewhere secluded to toke up, and don't create any fire hazard.
Hot springs, mountain lakes and Red Rocks Amphitheatre are all title contenders for best Colorado smoke spot, and a joint on a Summit County ski lift will always be a top choice, too. I prefer urban action and minimal traveling, so the right street corner in Denver's West Highland neighborhood is my favorite. The hillside views and city lights on a summer night are tough to beat, and so are all of the restaurants nearby.
