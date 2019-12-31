The Hemp Was Legal in Colorado. Kansas Didn't Care.

Eric Jensen feels trapped. By now, the 43-year-old thought he’d be able to travel from his home in southeastern Colorado to see his son play college ball in the Midwest. But instead, he can’t cross the border into Kansas. He’s stuck hanging around his home town, where most of the residents have turned their backs on him, believing that he’s a hardened drug dealer. Instead, he’s facing criminal charges for something that’s completely legal in Colorado: hemp.

Eric and his brother, 39-year-old Ryan Jensen, grew up in the town of Holly, ten miles from the Kansas border. Early on, they started working on the family farm, the fourth generation to do so, and by 2007, they’d taken over for their father, Robert. They grew wheat and corn and onions and cabbage, which was harvested and shipped to grocery stores across the country. But their biggest crop was cantaloupe.

In 2011, an outbreak of listeriosis, a foodborne disease that primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults and others with weak immune systems, was traced to the Jensen Farms...but not before it had caused 33 deaths and scores of illnesses across 28 states. Investigators found that a contaminated condensation line had allowed water to get onto the floor, which had become difficult to clean; dirty equipment had been used to wash and dry the melons harvested from the field. The water samples tested positive for listeria; the investigators called the equipment “uncleanable.”

The federal Food and Drug Administration deemed it the deadliest outbreak of foodborne illness since 1924. Ultimately, the brothers pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of introducing adulterated food into interstate commerce — a charge that can carry penalties of up to six years in prison and a $1.5 million fine. Even so, in February 2014, Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty sentenced each brother to five years of probation and six months of home detention; they were also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and pay $150,000 in restitution fees.

EXPAND The listeria outbreak was traced to cantaloupes from the Jensen family farm. Getty Images/Joe Raedle

At the sentencing in federal court in Denver, Hegarty said that he “delivers both justice and mercy at the same time,” and explained that sentencing the brothers to prison along with fining them wouldn’t be the greatest example of mercy. Instead, he said, he’d decided to allow the brothers to keep working in order to support their families and pay off their restitution fees.

Both apologized to the victims’ families. “This has been a huge tragedy. We are very, very sorry. We hope it leads to better understanding of food safety,” Eric Jensen said. Jensen Farms had filed for bankruptcy two years earlier. But thanks to the 2014 U.S. Farm Bill, which allowed hemp to be grown as part of research or pilot programs, hemp was becoming a major crop in Colorado, which now had more acres of the plant under cultivation than any other state in the country. Eric Jensen’s son had already started a hemp farm, Scotty’s Gardens, on the former Jensen Farms in 2014; it looked like a way for Eric and Ryan to raise cash to pay off their restitution fees.

But then they became entangled in this country’s confusing relationship with hemp.

EXPAND Hemp drying at the Jensen family farm, now devoted to hemp. Eric Jensen

Early on, it looked like 2017 would shape up to be “the most incredible year ever” for the hemp farm, Ryan Jensen recalls. Other farms had been slow to grow hemp, and the brothers would command high prices for their crop, which they shipped to a variety of companies around the country.

On January 3, 2017, FedEx picked up 300 pounds of hemp at the Jensen farm that was destined for a company in California. Rather than continuing west, the truck headed east to a FedEx facility in Liberal, Kansas, where a manager contacted the Kansas State Patrol, saying he was “smelling marijuana.” Lieutenant Josh Biera responded. “While I was in the parking lot of the FedEx warehouse and exited my vehicle, I immediately smelled the odor of marijuana, based on my experience and training, coming from the warehouse,” Biera’s affidavit reads. In the warehouse, he found three boxes each the size of a washing machine, “and the odor of marijuana became stronger the closer I got to them. … In plain view inside the boxes were one large clear plastic bag that contained green vegetation that had the appearance and odor of marijuana, based on my 23 years of law enforcement experience. Also, inside the box, in plain view, was paperwork that read Industrial Hemp Registration, from Colorado Department of Agriculture.”

That was enough to persuade Biera to contact Seward County Attorney Russell Hasenbank and obtain search warrants so that he could open the boxes. Inside, he found not just more of that green vegetation, but two pieces of paper, both with the heading of Colorado Department of Agriculture; one noted that “the sample tested below 0.3% THC on a dry weight basis. Accordingly the plants tested are in compliance with the Colorado Industrial Hemp Regulatory Program Act.”

But they weren’t compliant with behind-the-times Kansas. Biera did a field test of the boxes and determined that each contained plants that tested positive for THC. He also found several smaller bags, and reported that “it was easy to see that these separate bags of marijuana were trying to be hidden within the large bag of marijuana.”

