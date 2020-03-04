Let's Find Out How Fast Wana's New Quick Edibles Really Work

On Thursday, February 27, edibles company Wana Brands hosted a launch party to introduce Wana Quick, its new line of fast-acting gummies.

Wana partnered with chef Ron Silver's Azuca CBD infusion team as well as Quicksilver Scientific's absorption technology to create a fast-onset edible that aims to produce a high similar to the immediate effects resulting from smoking or vaping instead of the typical slow-building body high most edibles give us.

According to Wana, the new technology from Azuca creates "individually encapsulated cannabinoids that work at the molecular level to enter the bloodstream immediately."

The delta-9-THC in most weed edibles is converted into 11-hydroxy-THC once inside our digestive tracts. This process happens in the liver, and only absorbs a fraction of the THC in edibles (although 11-hydroxy-THC is much stronger than delta-9-THC). Wana claims that Azuca's technology allows the delta-9-THC to bypass the liver and be absorbed without conversion, leaving the delta-9-THC unchanged by digestion, and giving users effects closer to smoking rather than the snowballing body high of an edible. With the enhanced bioavailability, the THC molecules should lead to faster onset and a shorter duration of the effects.

Wana's trio settled on three happy-hour flavors: "Sativa" Peach Bellini, "Indica" Piña Colada and a CBD/THC variety, Strawberry Margarita (my favorite was the Peach Bellini, which tasted just like peach rings). The gummies are vegan, gluten-free, and contain 5 milligrams of THC (the Strawberry Margarita also have 5 milligrams of CBD). But while we know they taste yummy, do they actually deliver the promised effect? I took some home to find out.

The Strawberry Margarita gummies each have 5 milligrams of CBD in addition to 5 milligrams of THC. Mary LeBudski

The Wana Quicks didn't exactly reproduce the feeling of smoking or vaping, but they were unlike any other edible I've ever experienced — and that includes other fast-onset products.

Wana claims the onset time for the gummies is five to fifteen minutes, as compared to normal edibles, which take anywhere from thirty minutes to over two hours to kick in. I started feeling the effects of the Wana Quicks within ten minutes of consumption, and they felt much more similar to what I feel after smoking or vaping than after eating an edible. And like those of smoking or vaping, the effects of the gummies also had a shorter duration. While a regular edible can last up to up to twelve hours, the Wana Quick gummies aren't supposed to last longer than four hours. For me, they lasted around three hours after the initial onset.

The "sativa" terpene-enhanced distillate in the peach flavor is meant to give an "uplifting and motivating" feeling, and I have to say, it did. I cleaned my kitchen, went for a stroll and did some laundry — all willingly. Happily, even. The "indica" terpene-enhanced distillate in the Piña Colada definitely produced a more mellow effect, better for a lazy Sunday or before bed. Wana's CBD/THC 1:1 products are some of the line's most popular, according to the company, and the Strawberry Margarita variety did not disappoint: It's a great option for someone who doesn't want to be couch-locked but doesn't want to bounce off the walls, either. It's also great for taming a nasty hangover.

Wana Brands CEO Nancy Whiteman hopes the quick-acting candy appeals to demographics of cannabis users who may not otherwise choose edibles. Because the gummies are fast-acting, it's much easier to calculate a reasonable dosage without waiting hours to see how you feel. With these, you'll know within twenty minutes if you want to take more. And, because the duration of the effects is shorter, taking a Wana Quick is far less of a commitment than spending half the day stoned after eating a cannabis candy bar. At 5 milligrams of THC per gummie, they're also a relatively low dose, so more experienced consumers may want to double (or triple) the serving.

The Wana Quick can't replace the feeling of smoking a joint or hitting a vape pen, but in situations where those aren't an option, it will be the edible I reach for.