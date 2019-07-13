Ten Weed Edibles to Help You Keep Your Cool This Summer

Cannabis edibles have evolved to the point of satisfying specific tastes and cravings, with seasonal treats and even frozen options for hot days. Think about it: Instead of buying weed and then Otter Pops to soothe your ensuing cottonmouth, you could simply buy an ice pop with the weed in it. Sometimes you just need to go with your gut.

Here are ten edible and drinkable options for chilling out in more ways this one this summer:

NectarBee Icicles

Made by the Green Solution's in-house edibles brand, these are both frozen and infused with weed. At 10 milligrams of THC per ice pop, you might need a lot for high tolerances, but they'll definitely keep you cool.

Cheeba Chews Taffy

If there's one gripe about Denver, it's the lack of beaches, so we'll take any waterfront vibe we can get. The Cheeba Chews strawberry taffy isn't wrapped in wax paper like traditional saltwater taffy, but it's the closest thing to the boardwalk you'll find inside dispensaries.

Cannapunch Watermelon Nectar

You can cool down with dozens of different cannabis-infused juices, sodas, teas and other beverages, but watermelon is a top-tier summer fruit, without question. With 100 milligrams of THC per bottle, Cannapunch's Watermelon Nectar might be more of a sipping drink, but it'll help you stay chill at the cookout if someone forgets to bring the fruit.

Keef Cola Bubba Kush Root Beer

There is nothing new about Keef Cola's Bubba Kush-inspired root beer, nor do dark sodas come to mind when thinking about summer drinks. But it's fucking delicious, mixing a classic root beer flavor with the earthy, vanilla aftertaste of Bubba Kush. Instead of stopping by the drive-thru on your way home, drop a scoop of vanilla ice cream in this for a medicated float.

Gum

Whether we're hiking, going for a bike ride, playing basketball or going for a jog, plenty of us want to chew gum. There are several edibles companies with lines of pot-infused gum, usually topping out at 10 milligrams per piece. Just be sure to bring some water along — even gum can dehydrate you if it's infused with THC.

Sparkling water is now invading the marijuana industry.

Dixie Elixirs Arnold Palmer

Iced tea is too bland, and lemonade is too sweet. Thank the lord for Arnold Palmer, who is probably better known for his half-and-half concoction than his legendary golf game. Cannabis drink brand Dixie Elixirs was bright enough to add a little weed to the mix, and we couldn't be happier — particularly around the fourth hole, when it starts kicking in.

Sparkling Seltzers

Hard seltzers have already taken over the alcohol industry, and they want to do the same with cannabis. Fizzy beverage companies like Phyx and Oh Hi (started by the co-owner of Ska Brewing and the owners of Durango Organics dispensary) are already inside hundreds of Colorado pot shops, keeping you high and cool without the calories.

Mints

They might not wet your whistle, but a fresh mint can keep your mouth breezy (and in this case, kind of skunky) on a hot day. A handful of edibles brands sell infused mints, and virtually every dispensary has them. Cannabis mints are also one of the easiest ways to microdose, typically coming in 2.5-, 5- and 10-milligram doses.

1906 Chill

Summer brings the heat, and heat brings stress. According to Boulder cannabis chocolatier 1906, each Chill dark chocolate is infused with 5 milligrams of THC and 25 milligrams of CBD, as well as magnolia and L-theanine, two plant-based medicines known for claiming, serene effects. The extra CBD will keep your muscles calm, and maybe the Eastern medicine will help ease the tension between you and your sweaty roommate.

Tinctures and Powders

Want to make your own chilled drinks and dishes to stay cool instead of depending on what dispensaries have? Use cannabis tincture or distillate powder to easily infuse anything from cold-brew coffee to homemade slushies. Tinctures are sold at most dispensaries, can also be made home if you're patient, and carry an earthy cannabis aftertaste. Distillate powder is almost as easy to find in pot shops, and is flavorless.