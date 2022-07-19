Support Us

Ask a Stoner: What Are Live Heads?

July 19, 2022 5:54AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: What are live heads? I saw them on the rosin shelf at the dispensary, but didn’t want to hear the budtender’s spiel.
Simba

Dear Simba: I don’t blame you for wanting to grab your weed and get out without standing through another sales push, but it would have been worth your time if the budtender was knowledgable, because “live heads” – a relatively new name for a product that other brands simply call “full-melt” — are a rare treat for solventless hash lovers. Hitting notes of live rosin and kief at the same time, live heads are like a modern form of full-melt bubble hash. This is an extreme simplification, but extractors essentially freeze freshly harvested plants before using ice to pull off the trichome heads from cannabis.
Live heads are a rare treat for fans of solventless hash.
Live heads are a rare treat for fans of solventless hash.
Herbert Fuego
The process creates a grainy, sticky concentrate that can be dabbed or smoked, but live heads will melt if they’re not kept frozen. It’s a complicated extraction method that not all strains are built for, so jump on a gram if it’s still available next time payday comes around.


Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
