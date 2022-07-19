Ask a Stoner: What Are Live Heads?

Dear Stoner: What are live heads? I saw them on the rosin shelf at the dispensary, but didn’t want to hear the budtender’s spiel.
Dear Simba: I don’t blame you for wanting to grab your weed and get out without standing through another sales push, but it would have been worth your time if the budtender was knowledgable, because “live heads” – a relatively new name for a product that other brands simply call “full-melt” — are a rare treat for solventless hash lovers. Hitting notes of live rosin and kief at the same time, live heads are like a modern form of full-melt bubble hash. This is an extreme simplification, but extractors essentially freeze freshly harvested plants before using ice to pull off the trichome heads from cannabis.
