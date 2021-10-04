Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Lists

Colorado's Six Best Solventless Cannabis Extractors

October 4, 2021 7:50AM

The refinement of cannabis rosin has improved greatly since commercial legalization.
The refinement of cannabis rosin has improved greatly since commercial legalization. Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge The refinement of cannabis rosin has improved greatly since commercial legalization. - JACQUELINE COLLINS
The refinement of cannabis rosin has improved greatly since commercial legalization.
Jacqueline Collins
Solventless concentrate brands have taken over taste buds of cannabis connoisseurs, giving users a direct reflection of the growth cycle and quality of the plants used for extraction. If the smell and taste make your body feel incredible, then that’s probably how the plant’s life was: incredible.

The extraction process, a combination of water, heat and pressure, never secludes the plant’s alchemy to only THC content, making solventless the most flavorful form of concentrate. So what brands should you look for first in a dispensary? Here are six of our favorites (we shot for five, but these six extractors were too good not to recognize).


Single Source
If you have been smoking solventless hash in Colorado prior to 2015 and also love to fish, you may have heard of Single Source. Led by the rosin angler Kennn Wall, Single Source delivers a quality of solventless concentrate that is pure from the start. With the recent jump into recreational sales, this hash can now get to more cannabis connoisseurs, no medical card necessary. Banana OG or anything crossed with that strain is a favorite I look out for — and don’t be afraid to spend a bit more for a gram of Single Source's Headstash, a healthily refined opportunity to experience the true flavor of whatever the name on the container. Wall is one of the few extractors willing to teach the trade of hash in person, and has made countless videos on social media detailing the depth to the art of being a transparent hash lover.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Soiku Bano
When I first saw Soiki Bano, the brand was releasing five-star hash in live-head consistency, with the inside of the gram container looking like wet beach sand. I do love this consistency, but if not left cold the integrity can degrade at a quick rate. Within the last year, Soiku has released rosin badder, pre-rolls, and vape cartridges, but it’s the rosin that brings me back. Soiku’s Tropicana Cookies rosin was one of the tastiest citrus dabs I've tried since Orange Soda from Incredibles. The brand’s vape cartridges utilize an all ceramic build, which is modern for Colorado’s cannabis industry. This team puts love into any flower that enters their lab, and I always want to be a part of new releases.

Akta
A Swedish word for “authentic” and “genuine, Akta holds those values as an extraction brand. New to Colorado, Akta is paving multiple lanes with the release of its rosin badder, vape cartridges and gummies, with a sister company, Hava Gardens, which cultivates flower grown in live soil. Akta’s first release of rosin badder that I got ahold of were Take & Bake and Gravy Train; both had a funk to them I could not get enough of. Having a solventless gummy option currently puts them on a status with a handful of other brands in the Colorado market, as well.

Dablogic
An extension to the long-time Colorado cannabis brand, Verde Natural, this hash is hard to beat. With the roots being spread both in Colorado and California, Dablogic pursues that gas, baby. Verde Natural has held a high standard for quality by growing its cannabis in living soil, a method only taken on by a few brands on a commercial scale. There are a handful of fine options, but the GMO and Hazelnut Cream are the first strains to ask for. Leave the fruit flavors to the other companies; you only need to think about gas with Dablogic.

Mountain Select
After one my preferred dispensaries started carrying Mountain Select, I was curious. The extraction company produces quality rosin in live, badder and sauce consistencies, along with water hash and solventless vape cartridges. Mountain Select brings new strains with every drop, so expect a new experience each time.

Leiffa
This was the first solventless brand I sold when I worked in a dispensary. Leiffa’s slogan is “More hash, less hassle,” and I couldn’t agree more. This brand provides solventless concentrates in multiple consistencies to dispensaries around Colorado, but if you happen to visit the mothership store in Lakewood, you’ll find special collaborations that can’t be sniffed out anywhere else. If you enjoy sativa cannabis strains, this is a great brand to look at. Being a big fan of GMO, Tropsanto is what I look for when buying Leiffa.

Editor's note: The author of this article previously worked for Dablogic.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation