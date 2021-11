Ask a Stoner: What's the Difference Between Live Resin and Rosin?

click to enlarge Jacqueline Collins

Outside of the solvent part, are live resin and rosin really that different?Well, you have a vowel for starters, and then there’s pricing. Live resin and rosin are two of the most flavorful concentrates around, but hash heads have gone for the more expensive rosin if they can afford it. Extracted with heat and pressure instead of solvents, rosin made from water hash stacks up with, and can even surpass, the potency and flavor of live resin.Made from cannabis that is cryogenically frozen after harvest and then extracted with butane, live resin generally produces a more potent concentrate in higher yields than rosin, despite being less pure. The quality and differences between the two are dependent on the starting plant material, though, and both can reach similar flavors and consistencies. So why are stoners willing to pay $40 more for a gram of live rosin if the results are so close on the surface? That solvent part makes a big difference.