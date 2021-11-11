Ask a Stoner: What's the Difference Between Live Resin and Rosin?

Dear Stoner: Outside of the solvent part, are live resin and rosin really that different?
Graham
Dear Graham: Well, you have a vowel for starters, and then there’s pricing. Live resin and rosin are two of the most flavorful concentrates around, but hash heads have gone for the more expensive rosin if they can afford it. Extracted with heat and pressure instead of solvents, rosin made from water hash stacks up with, and can even surpass, the potency and flavor of live resin.
Send questions to [email protected]