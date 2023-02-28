Ask a Stoner: What Happened to Willie Nelson's Weed Company?

Dear Stoner: Does Willie Nelson still have a weed company, or did it go away with all of the other musician marijuana brands?
Dear Duurk: There are still a few celebrity weed companies hanging in there; Willie Nelson's label, Willie's Reserve, is among them. The days of random celebrity X launching a crappy weed brand are likely over in Colorado, though, even if it's still a common business tactic in states newer to legalization.
Viola, a popular cannabis company founded by former Denver Nugget Al Harrington, is somewhat of an exception — but as much I loved watching him play in the NBA, Harrington isn't Lil Wayne or Snoop Dogg, both of whom have seen their weed brands flop in Colorado dispensaries. Willie's Reserve had a better start than most, partnering with a handful of respected growers to stock its flower jars, but consumers eventually figured out that they could buy cannabis from the same growers without Willie Nelson's name and higher prices on the label. You can still find Willie's Reserve across Colorado, but it's more of a hidden stash nowadays, for sure.
