Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: What Happened to Willie Nelson's Weed Company?

February 28, 2023 6:31AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: Does Willie Nelson still have a weed company, or did it go away with all of the other musician marijuana brands?
Duurk

Dear Duurk: There are still a few celebrity weed companies hanging in there; Willie Nelson's label, Willie's Reserve, is among them. The days of random celebrity X launching a crappy weed brand are likely over in Colorado, though, even if it's still a common business tactic in states newer to legalization.
click to enlarge
Willie's Reserve has maintained a presence in Colorado longer than most celebrity cannabis brands.
Jacqueline Collins
I can't name one cannabis brand fronted by a celebrity in Colorado that actually produces the flower, hash or edibles it sells. Viola, a popular cannabis company founded by former Denver Nugget Al Harrington, is somewhat of an exception — but as much I loved watching him play in the NBA, Harrington isn't Lil Wayne or Snoop Dogg, both of whom have seen their weed brands flop in Colorado dispensaries. Willie's Reserve had a better start than most, partnering with a handful of respected growers to stock its flower jars, but consumers eventually figured out that they could buy cannabis from the same growers without Willie Nelson's name and higher prices on the label. You can still find Willie's Reserve across Colorado, but it's more of a hidden stash nowadays, for sure.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation