Ask a Stoner: When Should I Plant Seeds Outdoors?

Dear Stoner: I want to throw some seeds in the ground in my backyard this year. Should I do it at the same time as my other plants and flowers, in April or May? Earlier? Later?

Kendal

Dear Kendal: Growing cannabis is a lot like growing anything else. Give it space, light, water, occasional protection from bad weather and maybe some nutrients, and it takes care of itself. And as you would with most seed germinating, just follow the spring equinox...for the most part. This year, the equinox falls on March 20, and while that might mean outdoor germination time in Arizona or California, Colorado is still liable to have snow through April and even May.

Freezing temperatures can kill seeds, so the best bet is to germinate them inside until the late snow passes. Unsplash/ GreenForce Staffing

Such cold temperatures can kill seeds, so the best bet is to germinate them inside until the late snow passes. If you’re only growing a few plants, this can be done in front of a sun-facing window. If you want to grow a lot, though, you’ll probably need to buy a growing light. Then transplant those baby weed plants outside before the summer solstice on June 20 (start watching weather forecasts after Mother’s Day). And go with a strain that has a short flowering time — because Colorado’s unpredictable snow usually returns in October.



Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.