 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Find Other Growers For Advice?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Find Other Growers For Advice?

Herbert Fuego | July 16, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Dear Stoner: Where can I have discussions with growers to ask questions? This is my first time growing.
Freshie

Dear Freshie: Growing cannabis is a lot more difficult than growing tomatoes in the back yard, but it’s a helluva lot easier now than it was ten or even five years ago. If you want to learn more about growing face-to-face with experts, then hang out at hydroponic stores, where you buy growing equipment. Most of their employees have experience with cannabis — or even with growing indoors, which is still helpful.

Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Find Other Growers For Advice?EXPAND
Jacqueline Collins

For the most sage advice, though, hit up the bars and breweries off I-70 in the east end of town, where all the growing operations are located. Trust me: It’s easy to spot — or smell — a group of cannabis growers. Just keep your nose open and look for a worker’s badge, because most of them don’t take them off after their shifts. Buy hardworking growers a couple of beers, and they’ll teach you anything you want to know.

Marijuana Deals Near You

If you’re too shy to bombard someone at the bar, then try online growing forums. Although the users can be a little harsh at times, this is a great way to compare notes and photos of the same strains and growing techniques. You might even get a seed connection or two, and that’s when the real fun begins.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >