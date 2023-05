Where to Find the Cheapest Weed in Colorado

Lowest flower prices (per gram)

Highest flower prices

Lowest concentrate prices (per gram)

Highest concentrate prices

Wholesale marijuana prices have never been lower in Colorado , according to the Department of Revenue . And those prices are reflected in a drop in retail costs: Dispensary prices have never been lower, either, the state says.In a DOR report on Colorado dispensary prices released in December, the average price per gram of marijuana flower dropped over 20 percent from 2021 to 2022, while the average price per gram of hash dropped nearly 15 percent. (This year's numbers aren't out yet, but quarterly wholesale reports from the DOR show that prices are still dropping.)Dispensaries across the state have had to adjust their prices as oversupply hits, but some places still charge significantly more than others, according to the DOR — most notably, mountain towns with large tourist industries. Dispensaries in Eagle, Park and Summit counties, which are home to most of Colorado's ski towns, also have the highest marijuana prices. Meanwhile, Pueblo and Denver counties, the state's two pot production hubs, come in near the bottom, thanks to higher levels of competition.Here are five counties with the lowest and highest prices for marijuana flower and hash.Montezuma County: $3.06Pueblo County: $3.11Las Animas County: $3.11Weld County: $3.35Denver County: $3.53Routt County: $6.05Park County: $5.95Archuleta County: $5.86Summit County: $5.48Eagle County: $5.37Pueblo County: $11.74Las Animas County: $12.60Bent County: $13.08Weld County: $13.14Montezuma County: $13.59Routt County: $19.25Pitkin County: $18.44Summit County: $18.42Grand County: $18.09Eagle County: $17.92