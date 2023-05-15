Where to Find the Cheapest Weed in Colorado

Navigation
May 15, 2023 12:48PM

Marijuana has never been cheaper in Colorado, but where do you find the cheapest? Scott Lentz
Wholesale marijuana prices have never been lower in Colorado, according to the Department of Revenue. And those prices are reflected in a drop in retail costs: Dispensary prices have never been lower, either, the state says.

In a DOR report on Colorado dispensary prices released in December, the average price per gram of marijuana flower dropped over 20 percent from 2021 to 2022, while the average price per gram of hash dropped nearly 15 percent. (This year's numbers aren't out yet, but quarterly wholesale reports from the DOR show that prices are still dropping.)

Dispensaries across the state have had to adjust their prices as oversupply hits, but some places still charge significantly more than others, according to the DOR  — most notably, mountain towns with large tourist industries. Dispensaries in Eagle, Park and Summit counties, which are home to most of Colorado's ski towns, also have the highest marijuana prices. Meanwhile, Pueblo and Denver counties, the state's two pot production hubs, come in near the bottom, thanks to higher levels of competition.

Here are five counties with the lowest and highest prices for marijuana flower and hash.

Lowest flower prices (per gram)

Montezuma County: $3.06

Pueblo County: $3.11

Las Animas County: $3.11

Weld County: $3.35

Denver County: $3.53


Highest flower prices

Routt County: $6.05

Park County: $5.95

Archuleta County: $5.86

Summit County: $5.48

Eagle County: $5.37


Lowest concentrate prices (per gram)

Pueblo County: $11.74

Las Animas County: $12.60

Bent County: $13.08

Weld County: $13.14

Montezuma County: $13.59

Highest concentrate prices

Routt County: $19.25

Pitkin County: $18.44

Summit County: $18.42

Grand County: $18.09

Eagle County: $17.92
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
