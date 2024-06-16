Why Am I Prone to Crying After Smoking Weed?

Dear Stoner: I read that people are prone to crying and getting emotional while flying, and it made me realize that I get emotional and sometimes cry after smoking weed. Is that a known side effect?
Kinko
Dear Kinko: As someone who teared up watching Guardians of the Galaxy at 35,000 feet, it's hard to judge in-flight or post-toke crying. That said, you could be on to something serious. Everyone's brain is wired a little differently, and cannabis is very much a mind-altering substance. That's why most of us like the plant, but we can't ignore individual responses to THC and the need for responsible use.
emotional dysregulation as a side effect of long-term cannabis use, as well, which is worth considering if you've been smoking weed for a while, especially if the emotional episodes increase.
