Ask a Stoner: Why are Names Like Gorilla Glue and Girl Scout Cookies Changing?

Dear Stoner: Why are dispensaries changing the names of Girl Scout Cookies and Gorilla Glue to just Cookies and Glue? Is it common for growers to change a name collectively like that?

Liz

Dear Mark: Commercial cannabis is facing an interesting transition at the moment, with now-licensed pot businesses selling strains bearing names based on established entities, such as Girl Scouts of the USA or Gorilla Glue adhesive, which are trademarked brands. In the early days of Colorado legalization, some dispensaries were even selling edibles that were clear parodies of Hershey’s or Reese’s products, resulting in legal threats from the candy brands.