Ask a Stoner: Why are Names Like Gorilla Glue and Girl Scout Cookies Changing?

Dear Stoner: Why are dispensaries changing the names of Girl Scout Cookies and Gorilla Glue to just Cookies and Glue? Is it common for growers to change a name collectively like that?
Liz
Dear Mark: Commercial cannabis is facing an interesting transition at the moment, with now-licensed pot businesses selling strains bearing names based on established entities, such as Girl Scouts of the USA or Gorilla Glue adhesive, which are trademarked brands. In the early days of Colorado legalization, some dispensaries were even selling edibles that were clear parodies of Hershey’s or Reese’s products, resulting in legal threats from the candy brands.
You’re seeing Girl Scout Cookies now labeled “Cookies” and Gorilla Glue shortened to “GG” in dispensaries around town for similar reasons, following legal threats. Gorilla Glue #4’s breeder, GG Strains LLC, was even sued by the original Gorilla Glue, and agreed to stop using the name in 2017 after settling in court. Other pot companies have taken notice, slowly changing the names of the two strains to avoid getting sued. Not everyone is on board yet, but expect to see this trend spread across dispensaries and strain breeders.
