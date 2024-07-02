Why Are People Still Buying Failed Colorado Dispensaries?

Dear Stoner: Why are people still buying dispensaries in Colorado? After how much sales have gone down, it doesn't seem like the best business to be getting into right now — but I still see old dispensaries getting bought all the time.
Sugar Steph
Dear Sugar Steph: We see plenty of otherwise smart people take on dumb projects. Blame it on hubris, passion or being blinded by personal desires, but countless NFL coaches and single women have wasted their time on loser prospects. Business owners aren't that different, especially when we're talking about the cannabis trade, which is still alluring despite high taxes and strict regulatory and financial rules.
marijuana sales decline year after year.
