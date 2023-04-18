Ask a Stoner: Why Don't Dispensaries Sell the Same Strain From Different Growers?

Dear Stoner: I rarely look up a strain and find only one grower growing it, but I never see dispensaries selling the same strain from different growers. What's up with that?
Dear Linn: We're not talking about The Wire here, but the trend you've noticed isn't baloney. Territory and sales relationships really matter in retail. Strains and breeders get popular enough that crossover at stores is inevitable, but dispensaries know that customers want options and probably won't buy the weaker version of the same strain. There's little benefit to giving menu space to flower that doesn't sell.
Runtz or Sunset Sherbet to the test. Your best bet for that sort of shopping is at megastores, like Oasis Cannabis or Reefer Madness.
