Ask a Stoner: Why Don't Dispensaries Sell the Same Strain From Different Growers?

click to enlarge Jacqueline Collins

I rarely look up a strain and find only one grower growing it, but I never see dispensaries selling the same strain from different growers. What's up with that?We're not talking abouthere, but the trend you've noticed isn't baloney. Territory and sales relationships really matter in retail. Strains and breeders get popular enough that crossover at stores is inevitable, but dispensaries know that customers want options and probably won't buy the weaker version of the same strain. There's little benefit to giving menu space to flower that doesn't sell.Another thing to consider: Growers are very prideful about their work, and offering the same strain from two of them could lead to unappreciated comparisons or mixups. Some growers avoid this by simply changing the name of a strain to avoid competition and confusion, but a few are confident enough in their capabilities to put their Runtz or Sunset Sherbet to the test. Your best bet for that sort of shopping is at megastores, like Oasis Cannabis or Reefer Madness