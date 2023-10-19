Why Don't THC Edibles Get Me High?

Dear Stoner: I've eaten edibles from dispensaries a few times and feel literally nothing. I've had weed brownies made by a friend. Same thing. Am I just immune to eating THC? I smoke weed occasionally and always get high.
Iron Gullet
Dear Iron Gullet: Smell my bedroom on a Saturday morning and I will no longer be at the top of your list for digestive advice. If you plan to try edibles again, please seek advice from a different kind of professional first. But when you do, consider bringing up stomach enzymes.
liver enzyme that metabolizes THC too quickly for an edibles high. This could have a serious impact on legal cases and future cannabis intoxication enforcement, which isn't an exact science to begin with. It also sounds like a giant buzzkill. Let's hope you just got unlucky, but I suggest you ask a doctor or scientist before snarfing more THC.
