Why Don't THC Edibles Get Me High?

"I've eaten edibles from dispensaries a few times and feel literally nothing."
October 19, 2023
Dear Stoner: I've eaten edibles from dispensaries a few times and feel literally nothing. I've had weed brownies made by a friend. Same thing. Am I just immune to eating THC? I smoke weed occasionally and always get high.
Iron Gullet

Dear Iron Gullet: Smell my bedroom on a Saturday morning and I will no longer be at the top of your list for digestive advice. If you plan to try edibles again, please seek advice from a different kind of professional first. But when you do, consider bringing up stomach enzymes.
click to enlarge Cannabis flower and chocolate edibles
Cannabis edibles affect everyone differently, so eat them responsibly.
Jacqueline Collins
According to a Boston Globe article that dove into the cannabis research at McLean Hospital in Massachusetts, some people have a rare subtype of liver enzyme that metabolizes THC too quickly for an edibles high. This could have a serious impact on legal cases and future cannabis intoxication enforcement, which isn't an exact science to begin with. It also sounds like a giant buzzkill. Let's hope you just got unlucky, but I suggest you ask a doctor or scientist before snarfing more THC.

