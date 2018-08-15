10 Mile Music Hall Opening in Frisco in October

After running the Barkley Ballroom in downtown Frisco for more than five years, owners Todd Altschuler and Keegan Casey decided to take things to a new level. The 325-capacity Barkley Ballroom had its limitations — Altschuler says there was no green room, no real lobby, a bar in the middle of the dance floor, and it was hard to see the band unless you were about ten feet from the stage.

“We had a pretty large capacity for the mountains,” Altschuler says. “But it was a bar with horrible sight lines and it had a stage that we built ourselves. We saw the need for national touring acts to come through and have a place to play in the mountains in this area.”

When they found a lot on Frisco’s Main Street, two doors down from the Barkley, they decided to build a brand-new venue from the ground up and dub it 10 Mile Music Hall, which will celebrate its grand opening with two Halloween shows from Leftover Salmon.