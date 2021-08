311, TOKiMONSTA and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

click to enlarge TOKiMONSTA headlines the Ogden Theatre in October. Ian Witlen

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES













While 311 's Red Rocks show on October 2 has been sold out for weeks, the band will return for a three-night Colorado run over Halloween weekend, including Friday, October 29, at the Fox Theatre; Saturday, October 30, at the Ogden Theatre; and Sunday, October 31, at the Stanley Hotel. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27. TOKiMONSTA headlines Monsta Mash at the Ogden Theatre on Friday, October 29, with Soul Clap and Life on Planets opening. Tickets, $19.99 to $75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27.Rapper Don Toliver will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday, October 24. Tickets, $39.95 to $79.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27.Fri., Nov. 5, 8 p.m.Fri., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $20.Sat., Aug. 28, 7 p.m.Fri., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50.Ft. Gavin Harrison, Mon., May 23, 7 p.m., $25-$30.Sat., Oct. 2, 9 p.m., $20-$25.Ft. Laidback Country Picker, Wayne Graham, Abby Hamilton, Ritch Henderson, Cole Chaney and more, Tue., Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., $15-$20.Sun., Oct. 3, 8 p.m.With Pamlico Sound, The Skinny, Wed., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $13.Tue., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $25.Sun., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $39.95-$79.95.With Denm, Fri., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $69.50-$75.Sat., Nov. 6, 9 p.m., $20-$25.Fri., Nov. 19, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $25-$30/2-day pass $45.Sat., Oct. 2, 9 p.m., $20-$25.Wed., Nov. 10, 8 p.m.; Thu., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $20-$22.Sat., Dec. 4, 9 p.m.Ft. FREAK ON, Fri., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $20.With O'Connor Brothers Band, Wed., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $12.Ft. parkbreezy, Feral Williams + Shinythings, Sat., Sept. 25, 9 p.m., $5-$10.With Ten Miles South, The Losers Club, Luna Nunez, Sat., Sept. 18, 9 p.m., $12.Wed., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $13.Sat., Oct. 16, 9 p.m., $14-$16.Wed., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $17.50.Tue., Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m., $25.Fri., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., $12.Sat., March 19, 6:30 p.m., $18.Fri., March 4, 9 p.m., $38-$90.Mon., April 18, 8 p.m.; Tue., April 19, 8 p.m., $30-$35.With Soul Clap, Life On Planets, Fri., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $19.99-$75.Sat., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $22-$25.Fri., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$35.Sat., Nov. 20, 8 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $25.Fri., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $20.With Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala, Fri., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $50-$60.Sun., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $79.95-$129.95.Fri., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $15.Thu., Dec. 30, Fri., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., $59.50.Fri., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $10.Wed., April 27, 7 p.m., $45.Sat., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $49.50.Sat., March 5, 7 p.m., $22.50.Sat., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$17.Fri., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $13-$15.Fri., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $30-$32.Fri., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $21-$23.