311, TOKiMONSTA and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

August 26, 2021 5:55AM

TOKiMONSTA headlines the Ogden Theatre in October.
TOKiMONSTA headlines the Ogden Theatre in October. Ian Witlen
click to enlarge TOKiMONSTA headlines the Ogden Theatre in October. - IAN WITLEN
TOKiMONSTA headlines the Ogden Theatre in October.
Ian Witlen
While 311's Red Rocks show on October 2 has been sold out for weeks, the band will return for a three-night Colorado run over Halloween weekend, including Friday, October 29, at the Fox Theatre; Saturday, October 30, at the Ogden Theatre; and Sunday, October 31, at the Stanley Hotel. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27.

TOKiMONSTA headlines Monsta Mash at the Ogden Theatre on Friday, October 29, with Soul Clap and Life on Planets opening. Tickets, $19.99 to $75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27.

Rapper Don Toliver will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday, October 24. Tickets, $39.95 to $79.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Boy Pablo: Fri., Nov. 5, 8 p.m.
Tsuruda + Chee: Fri., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $20.

BLACK SHEEP

Sam Morrow and Super Clang: Sat., Aug. 28, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Hot Water Music: Fri., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50.

BOULDER THEATER

The Pineapple Thief: Ft. Gavin Harrison, Mon., May 23, 7 p.m., $25-$30.
Turuda, Chee and Esseks: Sat., Oct. 2, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Appalachia on the Rocks: Ft. Laidback Country Picker, Wayne Graham, Abby Hamilton, Ritch Henderson, Cole Chaney and more, Tue., Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., $15-$20.
Chris Travis: Sun., Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
Golden Dawn Arkestra: With Pamlico Sound, The Skinny, Wed., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $13.
K Camp: Tue., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $25.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Don Toliver: Sun., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $39.95-$79.95.

FOX THEATRE

311: With Denm, Fri., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $69.50-$75.
Boy Pablo: Sat., Nov. 6, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
The Lil Smokies: Fri., Nov. 19, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $25-$30/2-day pass $45.
The Marias: Sat., Oct. 2, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

GLOBE HALL

Lydia Loveless and Lilly Hiatt: Wed., Nov. 10, 8 p.m.; Thu., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

LARIMER LOUNGE

...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead: Sat., Dec. 4, 9 p.m.
The Plug: Ft. FREAK ON, Fri., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $20.
Sneezy: With O'Connor Brothers Band, Wed., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $12.
TF Marz Birthday Bash: Ft. parkbreezy, Feral Williams + Shinythings, Sat., Sept. 25, 9 p.m., $5-$10.

LOST LAKE

Hellocentral (album release): With Ten Miles South, The Losers Club, Luna Nunez, Sat., Sept. 18, 9 p.m., $12.
Rightfield: Wed., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $13.
Thumpasaurus: Sat., Oct. 16, 9 p.m., $14-$16.

MARQUIS THEATER

Off With Their Heads: Wed., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $17.50.
Robert DeLong: Tue., Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m., $25.
The Trujillo Company Rock N Roll Spooktacular: Fri., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., $12.
Tilian: Sat., March 19, 6:30 p.m., $18.

MISSION BALLROOM

Boris Brejcha: Fri., March 4, 9 p.m., $38-$90.

OGDEN THEATRE

The Airborne Toxic Event: Mon., April 18, 8 p.m.; Tue., April 19, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
TOKiMONSTA: With Soul Clap, Life On Planets, Fri., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $19.99-$75.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Griffin House: Sat., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Jessy J: Fri., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
The Long Run "Alter Eagles" Project: Sat., Nov. 20, 8 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $25.
Mike Massé Trio: Fri., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $20.
A Peter White Christmas: With Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala, Fri., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $50-$60.

THE STANLEY HOTEL

311: Sun., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $79.95-$129.95.

SUMMIT

Float Like a Buffalo: Fri., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $15.
The Floozies: Thu., Dec. 30, Fri., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., $59.50.
Gasolina: A Night of Reggaetón, Salsa and Cumbia: Fri., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $10.
Jerry Cantrell: Wed., April 27, 7 p.m., $45.
Mago de Oz: Sat., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $49.50.
The Staves: Sat., March 5, 7 p.m., $22.50.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Bill Staines: Sat., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
David Starr: Fri., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Steve Forbert: Fri., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $30-$32.
Tony Furtado: Fri., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $21-$23.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
