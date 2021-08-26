311, TOKiMONSTA and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

TOKiMONSTA headlines Monsta Mash at the Ogden Theatre on Friday, October 29, with Soul Clap and Life on Planets opening. Tickets, $19.99 to $75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27.
Rapper Don Toliver will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday, October 24. Tickets, $39.95 to $79.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATESAGGIE THEATRE
Boy Pablo: Fri., Nov. 5, 8 p.m.
Tsuruda + Chee: Fri., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $20.
BLACK SHEEP
Sam Morrow and Super Clang: Sat., Aug. 28, 7 p.m.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Hot Water Music: Fri., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50.
BOULDER THEATER
The Pineapple Thief: Ft. Gavin Harrison, Mon., May 23, 7 p.m., $25-$30.
Turuda, Chee and Esseks: Sat., Oct. 2, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Appalachia on the Rocks: Ft. Laidback Country Picker, Wayne Graham, Abby Hamilton, Ritch Henderson, Cole Chaney and more, Tue., Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., $15-$20.
Chris Travis: Sun., Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
Golden Dawn Arkestra: With Pamlico Sound, The Skinny, Wed., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $13.
K Camp: Tue., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $25.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Don Toliver: Sun., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $39.95-$79.95.
FOX THEATRE
311: With Denm, Fri., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $69.50-$75.
Boy Pablo: Sat., Nov. 6, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
The Lil Smokies: Fri., Nov. 19, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $25-$30/2-day pass $45.
The Marias: Sat., Oct. 2, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
GLOBE HALL
Lydia Loveless and Lilly Hiatt: Wed., Nov. 10, 8 p.m.; Thu., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
LARIMER LOUNGE
...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead: Sat., Dec. 4, 9 p.m.
The Plug: Ft. FREAK ON, Fri., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $20.
Sneezy: With O'Connor Brothers Band, Wed., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $12.
TF Marz Birthday Bash: Ft. parkbreezy, Feral Williams + Shinythings, Sat., Sept. 25, 9 p.m., $5-$10.
LOST LAKE
Hellocentral (album release): With Ten Miles South, The Losers Club, Luna Nunez, Sat., Sept. 18, 9 p.m., $12.
Rightfield: Wed., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $13.
Thumpasaurus: Sat., Oct. 16, 9 p.m., $14-$16.
MARQUIS THEATER
Off With Their Heads: Wed., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $17.50.
Robert DeLong: Tue., Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m., $25.
The Trujillo Company Rock N Roll Spooktacular: Fri., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., $12.
Tilian: Sat., March 19, 6:30 p.m., $18.
MISSION BALLROOM
Boris Brejcha: Fri., March 4, 9 p.m., $38-$90.
OGDEN THEATRE
The Airborne Toxic Event: Mon., April 18, 8 p.m.; Tue., April 19, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
TOKiMONSTA: With Soul Clap, Life On Planets, Fri., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $19.99-$75.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Griffin House: Sat., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Jessy J: Fri., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
The Long Run "Alter Eagles" Project: Sat., Nov. 20, 8 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $25.
Mike Massé Trio: Fri., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $20.
A Peter White Christmas: With Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala, Fri., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $50-$60.
THE STANLEY HOTEL
311: Sun., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $79.95-$129.95.
SUMMIT
Float Like a Buffalo: Fri., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $15.
The Floozies: Thu., Dec. 30, Fri., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., $59.50.
Gasolina: A Night of Reggaetón, Salsa and Cumbia: Fri., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $10.
Jerry Cantrell: Wed., April 27, 7 p.m., $45.
Mago de Oz: Sat., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $49.50.
The Staves: Sat., March 5, 7 p.m., $22.50.
SWALLOW HILL MUSIC
Bill Staines: Sat., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
David Starr: Fri., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Steve Forbert: Fri., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $30-$32.
Tony Furtado: Fri., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $21-$23.
