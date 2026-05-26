Alabama Shakes brought a soul revival to Red Rocks: Photos

Alabama Shakes’ return to Red Rocks hit like a long‑overdue thunderclap, the kind that rolls across the sandstone and settles right in your chest.
Brittany Howard walked out in an all‑white chiffon fit that instantly set the tone — mystical, soulful, and unmistakably commanding. The band tore into “Dunes,” shaking the amphitheater with a blues‑heavy revival energy that felt tailor‑made for Colorado’s open‑sky cathedral. By the end, the crowd wasn’t just watching a show — it was in full communion with a band that proved it never really left. See photos from the show below.
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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com