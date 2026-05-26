Concerts

Alabama Shakes brought a soul revival to Red Rocks: Photos

Red Rocks crowd gets taken to church by Alabama Shakes.
By Brandon JohnsonMay 26, 2026
Alabama Shakes performing live at Red Rocks Parks & Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.
ATO Records signed them after online buzz — a blog post helped propel them to label attention.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Alabama Shakes’ return to Red Rocks hit like a long‑overdue thunderclap, the kind that rolls across the sandstone and settles right in your chest.

Brittany Howard walked out in an all‑white chiffon fit that instantly set the tone — mystical, soulful, and unmistakably commanding. The band tore into “Dunes,” shaking the amphitheater with a blues‑heavy revival energy that felt tailor‑made for Colorado’s open‑sky cathedral. By the end, the crowd wasn’t just watching a show — it was in full communion with a band that proved it never really left. See photos from the show below.

The crowd for Alabama Shakes at Red Rocks.
The crowd for Alabama Shakes at Red Rocks.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Alabama Shakes performing live at Red Rocks Parks & Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.
Brittany Howard is self‑taught — she taught herself drums, bass, and guitar before forming the band.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

Alabama Shakes performing live at Red Rocks Parks & Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.
Alabama Shakes originated in Athens, Alabama, after Brittany Howard and Zac Cockrell met in a high‑school psychology class.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Alabama Shakes performing live at Red Rocks Parks & Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.
Brittany Howard’s solo album Jaime, earned two Grammy nominations — showcasing her range beyond the band.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Red Rocks concertgoers walking from the parking lot to the venue.
Red Rocks concertgoers walking from the parking lot to the venue.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Alabama Shakes performing live at Red Rocks Parks & Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.
“Hold On” earned three Grammy nominations — a breakout single that put them on the awards map.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Fans packed Red Rocks and lined up for merch early.
Fans packed Red Rocks and lined up for merch early.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Alabama Shakes performing live at Red Rocks Parks & Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.
Their debut album Boys & Girls dropped in 2012 — it earned widespread acclaim and launched them into national attention.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

The parking lot at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.
The parking lot at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado for Alabama Shakes

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Alabama Shakes performing live at Red Rocks Parks & Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.
Red Rocks was one of their first major reunion stops — a highly anticipated return after eight years away.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Concertgoers take photos of a rainbow at Red Rocks during the Alabama Shakes show.
Concertgoers take photos of a rainbow at Red Rocks during the Alabama Shakes show.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Alabama Shakes performing live at Red Rocks Parks & Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.
The band went on hiatus in 2018 — allowing Howard to pursue her solo career.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Keep Westword Free

No paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep Westword free and in print every week.

Support Us Today

Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com

Loading latest posts...