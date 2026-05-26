Alabama Shakes brought a soul revival to Red Rocks: Photos

ATO Records signed them after online buzz — a blog post helped propel them to label attention.

Alabama Shakes’ return to Red Rocks hit like a long‑overdue thunderclap, the kind that rolls across the sandstone and settles right in your chest.

Brittany Howard walked out in an all‑white chiffon fit that instantly set the tone — mystical, soulful, and unmistakably commanding. The band tore into “Dunes,” shaking the amphitheater with a blues‑heavy revival energy that felt tailor‑made for Colorado’s open‑sky cathedral. By the end, the crowd wasn’t just watching a show — it was in full communion with a band that proved it never really left. See photos from the show below.

The crowd for Alabama Shakes at Red Rocks. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Brittany Howard is self‑taught — she taught herself drums, bass, and guitar before forming the band. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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Alabama Shakes originated in Athens, Alabama, after Brittany Howard and Zac Cockrell met in a high‑school psychology class. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Brittany Howard’s solo album Jaime, earned two Grammy nominations — showcasing her range beyond the band. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Red Rocks concertgoers walking from the parking lot to the venue. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

“Hold On” earned three Grammy nominations — a breakout single that put them on the awards map. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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Fans packed Red Rocks and lined up for merch early. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Their debut album Boys & Girls dropped in 2012 — it earned widespread acclaim and launched them into national attention. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

The parking lot at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado for Alabama Shakes Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Red Rocks was one of their first major reunion stops — a highly anticipated return after eight years away. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Concertgoers take photos of a rainbow at Red Rocks during the Alabama Shakes show. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)