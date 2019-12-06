The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Allman Family Revival on Sunday at the Mission Ballroom is just one of three dates around the country that includes an opening set from the Allman Betts Band as well as an Allman Brothers Band and Gregg Allman tribute set by a number of artists like G. Love, Jimmy Vivino, Luther Dickenson, Robert Randolph, Robin Zander and more. This weekend's lineup also includes Lettuce at the Fillmore Auditorium, the Pineapple Thief at the Gothic Theatre, Sing It to Me Santa at the Ogden Theatre and two nights of Drive-By Truckers guitarist and singer Mike Cooley at the Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6
Shpongle
$20-$35, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Jaden and Willow Smith
$59.50-$89.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
LSDREAM x Shlump
$20-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
As I Lay Dying
$26-$30, 6:30 p.m., Summit
Dr. Fresch
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Pineapple Thief
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Mr. Carmack
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
She Past Away
$26.50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
John Gorka
$26-$28, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Mike Cooley (of Drive-By Truckers) (also December 7)
$27, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Vintage Trouble
$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
The Skatalites
$20, 9 p.m., Streets Denver
Resale Concert Tickets
-
As I Lay Dying
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 / 6:30pm @ The Summit Music Hall 1902 Blake St Denver CO 802021902 Blake St, Denver CO 80202
-
She Past Away
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Marquis Theater - CO 2009 Larimer Street Denver CO 802022009 Larimer Street, Denver CO 80202
-
The Improvised Shakespeare Company
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 / 7:30pm @ The Garner Galleria Theatre 1050 13th St. Denver CO 802041050 13th St., Denver CO 80204View more dates and times at this location >
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7
Lettuce
$20, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Sing It To Me Santa
$45, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Chris Lane
$27.50-$35, 7 p.m., Summit
Dragon Smoke
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Matisyahu
$33.50-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Cattle Decapitation
$24.50, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Allman Family Revival
$35-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Waterparks
$25-$28, 6 p.m., Summit
Anamanaguchi
$20.75-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!