The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Allman Family Revival on Sunday at the Mission Ballroom is just one of three dates around the country that includes an opening set from the Allman Betts Band as well as an Allman Brothers Band and Gregg Allman tribute set by a number of artists like G. Love, Jimmy Vivino, Luther Dickenson, Robert Randolph, Robin Zander and more. This weekend's lineup also includes Lettuce at the Fillmore Auditorium, the Pineapple Thief at the Gothic Theatre, Sing It to Me Santa at the Ogden Theatre and two nights of Drive-By Truckers guitarist and singer Mike Cooley at the Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6



Shpongle

$20-$35, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Jaden and Willow Smith

$59.50-$89.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

LSDREAM x Shlump

$20-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

As I Lay Dying

$26-$30, 6:30 p.m., Summit

Dr. Fresch

$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Pineapple Thief

$35-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Mr. Carmack

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

She Past Away

$26.50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

John Gorka

$26-$28, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Mike Cooley (of Drive-By Truckers) (also December 7)

$27, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Vintage Trouble

$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

The Skatalites

$20, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

Lettuce

$20, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Sing It To Me Santa

$45, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Chris Lane

$27.50-$35, 7 p.m., Summit

Dragon Smoke

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Matisyahu

$33.50-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Cattle Decapitation

$24.50, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8

The Allman Family Revival

$35-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Waterparks

$25-$28, 6 p.m., Summit

Anamanaguchi

$20.75-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

