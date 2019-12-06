 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Lettuce headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday.EXPAND
Lettuce headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday.
Kelly Hueseman

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | December 6, 2019 | 5:56am
AA

The Allman Family Revival on Sunday at the Mission Ballroom is just one of three dates around the country that includes an opening set from the Allman Betts Band as well as an Allman Brothers Band and Gregg Allman tribute set by a number of artists like G. Love, Jimmy Vivino, Luther Dickenson, Robert Randolph, Robin Zander and more. This weekend's lineup also includes Lettuce at the Fillmore Auditorium, the Pineapple Thief at the Gothic Theatre, Sing It to Me Santa at the Ogden Theatre and two nights of Drive-By Truckers guitarist and singer Mike Cooley at the Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

Shpongle
$20-$35, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Jaden and Willow Smith
$59.50-$89.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

LSDREAM x Shlump
$20-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

As I Lay Dying
$26-$30, 6:30 p.m., Summit

Dr. Fresch
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Pineapple Thief
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Mr. Carmack
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

She Past Away
$26.50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

John Gorka
$26-$28, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Mike Cooley (of Drive-By Truckers) (also December 7)
$27, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Vintage Trouble
$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

The Skatalites
$20, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

Lettuce
$20, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Sing It To Me Santa
$45, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Chris Lane
$27.50-$35, 7 p.m., Summit

Dragon Smoke
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Matisyahu
$33.50-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Cattle Decapitation
$24.50, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8

The Allman Family Revival
$35-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Waterparks
$25-$28, 6 p.m., Summit

Anamanaguchi
$20.75-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >