The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

With the holidays here, it's a slow week for concerts. Even so, the Annie Booth Trio plays A Charlie Brown Christmas Monday and Tuesday night at Dazzle, while JoFoKe's birthday show is tonight at the Soiled Dove Underground. British DJ Taiki Nulight is at Temple Nightclub on Thursday, and Lost Dog Trio, a smaller version of the Tom Waits tribute Lost Dog Ensemble, plays Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 23

JoFoKe

$10-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Annie Booth Trio: A Charlie Brown Christmas (also December 24)

$10-$20, 4:30 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25

Watermelon Funk

$10, 8 p.m., Be on Key Psychedelic Ripple

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26



Taiki Nulight

$10-$30, 9 p.m., Temple Nightclub

Lost Dog Trio

Free, 6 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Mr. Griever

$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Sliver

$10, 7:30 p.m., Lost Lake

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.