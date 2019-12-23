 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Annie Booth performs A Charlie Brown Christmas at Dazzle tonight and tomorrow.
Armando Martinez

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | December 23, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

With the holidays here, it's a slow week for concerts. Even so, the Annie Booth Trio plays A Charlie Brown Christmas Monday and Tuesday night at Dazzle, while JoFoKe's birthday show is tonight at the Soiled Dove Underground. British DJ Taiki Nulight is at Temple Nightclub on Thursday, and Lost Dog Trio, a smaller version of the Tom Waits tribute Lost Dog Ensemble, plays Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 23

JoFoKe
$10-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Annie Booth Trio: A Charlie Brown Christmas (also December 24)
$10-$20, 4:30 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25

Watermelon Funk
$10, 8 p.m., Be on Key Psychedelic Ripple

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26

Taiki Nulight
$10-$30, 9 p.m., Temple Nightclub

Lost Dog Trio
Free, 6 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Mr. Griever
$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Sliver
$10, 7:30 p.m., Lost Lake

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

