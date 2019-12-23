The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

With the holidays here, it's a slow week for concerts. Even so, the Annie Booth Trio plays A Charlie Brown Christmas Monday and Tuesday night at Dazzle, while JoFoKe's birthday show is tonight at the Soiled Dove Underground. British DJ Taiki Nulight is at Temple Nightclub on Thursday, and Lost Dog Trio, a smaller version of the Tom Waits tribute Lost Dog Ensemble, plays Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, DECEMBER 23
JoFoKe
$10-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Annie Booth Trio: A Charlie Brown Christmas (also December 24)
$10-$20, 4:30 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25
Watermelon Funk
$10, 8 p.m., Be on Key Psychedelic Ripple
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26
Taiki Nulight
$10-$30, 9 p.m., Temple Nightclub
Lost Dog Trio
Free, 6 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Mr. Griever
$10, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Sliver
$10, 7:30 p.m., Lost Lake
