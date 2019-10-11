The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

While Illenium had to cancel last night's show at Red Rocks due to inclement weather, the producer is still set to headline the venue tonight and tomorrow, October 11 and 12. Phil Collins brings his Still Not Dead Yet tour to the Pepsi Center on Sunday, while The New Mastersounds celebrate their twentieth anniversary over two nights at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. Black Pumas plays two nights and a Sunday afternoon show at Globe Hall, and Sleater-Kinney will play the Ogden Theatre, Tank and the Bangas will rock the Gothic Theatre, and K.Flay will perform at the Fillmore Auditorium.

Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11



Illenium (also October 12)

$44.50-$85, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

X Ambassadors

$47.78-$102.78, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Cavetown

$27-$75, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Little Brother

$30-$35, 8 p.m., Summit

The New Mastersounds (also October 12)

$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Tank and the Bangas

$30-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Carbon Leaf

$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Black Pumas (also October 12)

$15-$18, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

Big Head Todd and the Monsters

$44.50-$85, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

K.Flay

$25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Jidenna

$25-$30, 7 p.m., Summit

Stiff Little Fingers

$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Brent Cowles

$18-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers

$17-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Digable Planets

$30-$85, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Masked Intruder

$18-$22, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Starcrawler

$13-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Orrin Evans Trio

$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

Phil Collins

$50-$275, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

NF

$47-$67, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Sleater-Kinney

$37.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

GWAR

$25-$27, 6:30 p.m., Summit

Steel Pulse

$36.75-$40, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Strung Out/The Casualties

$20-$22, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Okilly Dokilly and MC Lars

$16, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Trashcan Sinatras

$20-$25, 1:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

