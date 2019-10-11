The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

While Illenium had to cancel last night's show at Red Rocks due to inclement weather, the producer is still set to headline the venue tonight and tomorrow, October 11 and 12. Phil Collins brings his Still Not Dead Yet tour to the Pepsi Center on Sunday, while The New Mastersounds celebrate their twentieth anniversary over two nights at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. Black Pumas plays two nights and a Sunday afternoon show at Globe Hall, and Sleater-Kinney will play the Ogden Theatre, Tank and the Bangas will rock the Gothic Theatre, and K.Flay will perform at the Fillmore Auditorium.
Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11
Illenium (also October 12)
$44.50-$85, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
X Ambassadors
$47.78-$102.78, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Cavetown
$27-$75, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Little Brother
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Summit
The New Mastersounds (also October 12)
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Tank and the Bangas
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Carbon Leaf
$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Black Pumas (also October 12)
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12
Big Head Todd and the Monsters
$44.50-$85, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
K.Flay
$25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Jidenna
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Summit
Stiff Little Fingers
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Brent Cowles
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Digable Planets
$30-$85, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Masked Intruder
$18-$22, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Starcrawler
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Orrin Evans Trio
$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13
Phil Collins
$50-$275, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
NF
$47-$67, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Sleater-Kinney
$37.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
GWAR
$25-$27, 6:30 p.m., Summit
Steel Pulse
$36.75-$40, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Strung Out/The Casualties
$20-$22, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Okilly Dokilly and MC Lars
$16, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Trashcan Sinatras
$20-$25, 1:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
