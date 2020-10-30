The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Itchy-O's sixth installment of Hallowmass starts this weekend and continues next weekend, while Float Like a Buffalo celebrates the release of its new EP, Vertigo, with two nights at the Soiled Dove Underground. Also on tap this Halloween weekend are the Floozies doing a live stream from the Boulder Theater and Los Mocochetes at the Oriental Theater. Keep in mind that with the City of Denver's latest COVID-19 regulations limiting indoor gatherings, it's more important than ever to call ahead to make sure concerts are still happening. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:

Itchy-O Hallowmass

Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31, 7 & 9 p.m.

New Tech Machinery Building, 1300 40th Street

$113-$150

Itchy-O's sixth installment of Hallowmass runs for two weekends, beginning this Friday. The drive-in shows fuse pyrotechnic, high-voltage and percussive bombast with short-band private radio broadcasts and other interactive elements, ensuring that each vehicle has an individual yet connected sonic experience.

The Floozies

Friday, October 30, 8 p.m.

Boulder Theater

Free

Although tickets for the socially distant VIP show at the Boulder Theater are sold out, electronic funk duo the Floozies will be live-streaming their set.



The Sweet Lillies

Friday, October 30, 6:15 and 8:45 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

$59

Folk/bluegrass act the Sweet Lillies play an early set dubbed Pickin’ on Hip-Hop with Isaac Teel from TAUK and a late set with guests Andy Frasco, Joe Marcinek, Amethyst Starr Bickham and Eric Imbrosciano.

Float Like a Buffalo (EP release)

Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31, 8 p.m.

Soiled Dove Underground

$20

Denver-based high-energy funk-rock band Float Like a Buffalo celebrates the release of its new three-song EP, Vertigo, with two nights at the Soiled Dove.

Motion Trap

Friday, October 30, 5 and 8 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Dance-music act Motion Trap plays two sets at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor venue. Make reservations through OpenTable.

Jazz Convergence

Friday, October 30, 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$20

Jazz Convergence, which formed nearly three decades ago, includes some of the area's best players, including saxophonist John Gunther, trumpeter Greg Gisbert, pianist Eric Gunnison, drummer Paul Romaine and bassist Andrew Rose.

Banshee Tree

Friday, October 30, 7 p.m.

Online

$14-$125

Banshee Tree, which takes inspiration from early jazz and swing, performs an intimate, high-definition live-stream set from the Stone Cottage Studios in Boulder.

Los Mocochetes

Saturday, October 31, 8 p.m.

Oriental Theater

$15

Denver-based high-energy Chicano funk band Los Mocochetes play a special Halloween set.

Lost City Dead: A Post-Apocalyptic-Themed Halloween Show and Costume Contest

Saturday, October 31, 6 p.m.

Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Court

$25

Grateful Dead tribute band Street Cats Making Love headlines this night, which includes a costume and mask contest.

Kind Hearted Strangers

Sunday, November 1, 5:30 & 8:15 p.m.

Oriental Theater

$20-$35

Boulder Americana group Kind Hearted Strangers plays two sets with bluegrass act Deer Creek Sharp Shooters opening.

