Black Tiger Sex Machine, New Pornographers and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Black Tiger Sex Machine will be at the Mission Ballroom in February.

Canadian electronic trio Black Tiger Sex Machine will headline the Mission Ballroom on Friday, February 14. Tickets, $25 to $99, go on sale Wednesday, October 9, at 10 a.m.

The New Pornographers, who just released In The Morse Code of Brake Lights, will be at the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, February 15. Tickets, $30.75 to $35, go on sale Friday, October 4, at 10 a.m.

Celine Dion brings her Courage world tour to the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, March 24. Tickets, $69.50 to $250, go on sale Friday, October 4, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Borgore: Sat., Nov. 30, 9 p.m.

BLACK SHEEP

Secrets: Wed., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

Tubby Love & Amber Lily: Thu., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Uada: Sat., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

AC Slater: Thu., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $20.75-$25.

BOULDER THEATER

Dancing with Boulder Stars: Wed., Nov. 6, 7 p.m., $15-$50.

Martin Sexton: Sat., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $30-$40.

Robert Glasper Trio: Ft. Damion Reid, Vicente Archer, DJ Jahi Sundance, Wed., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

An-Ten-Nae and Govinda: WHYT RBBT ft. Eriel Indigo with ATYYA, Skinny Limbs, Sat., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

Dead Floyd: With Rumpke Mountain Boys, Fri., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

The Funk Sessions: With Emerald Quintet ft. Skerik, Stanton Moore and more, Fri., Nov. 22, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

Winterfest: Ft. an all-star lineup of 15+ DJs, Sun., Dec. 22, 7 p.m., $20.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

I Love The 2000s Tour - KS 107.5 1st Annual Turkey Jam: Ft. Yin Yang Twins, Twista, Slim Thug and more, Sat., Nov. 30, 7 p.m., $10.75-$39.

FOX THEATRE



North Mississippi Allstars: Sat., Feb. 22, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.

Theo Katzman: Thu., Jan. 30, 8:30 p.m., $22.50-$25.

GLOBE HALL



Sharone: With Something for Tomorrow, Asylum 9, 21 Taras, Sat., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $13.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Amber Liu: With Meg & Dia, Justice Carradine, Sun., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $28-$80.

The New Pornographers: Sat., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $30.75-$35.

North Mississippi AllStars: Fri., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.

LARIMER LOUNGE



GRLwood: Sun., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $10.

Shark Dreams: Wed., Nov. 27, 9 p.m., $10.

Zach Maxwell: With Adiel Mitchell, DJ CYN, Wed., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $10.

LOST LAKE



Hellogoodbye (solo): Sat., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $14.

Lido: Sat., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $25.75-$125.75.

Negative Approach: Wed., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $13.

MARQUIS THEATER

Poolside at the Flamingo's Ugly Sweater Party: Fri., Dec. 27, 7 p.m., $10.

Saturnalia 2019: Sat., Dec. 7, 6 p.m., $30.

MISSION BALLROOM

Bear Grillz: Sat., April 4, 9 p.m., $25.75-$32.

Black Tiger Sex Machine: Fri., Feb. 14, 9 p.m., $25-$99.

Casey Donahew: With Stoney LaRue, Sat., Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$75.

DaBaby: With Stunna 4 Vegas, Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $45.95-$89.95.

The Floozies: With SoDown, Anomalie, Since JulEYE, Sat., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $29.50-$75.

Opeth: Mon., March 2, 8 p.m., $39.50-$75.

Q-Tip: With Busta Rhymes, the Grouch, MURS, Fri., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $59.95-$99.50.

OGDEN THEATRE

Murder by Death: Fri., March 6, 8 p.m., $25.75-$30.

PUP: With Screaming Females, The Drew Thompson Foundation, Thu., March 5, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Nikki Glaser: Fri., April 24, 7:30 p.m., $35.

PEPSI CENTER

Billie Eilish: Wed., April 1, 6:30 & 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$129.50.

Celine Dion: Tue., March 24, 7:30 p.m., $69.50-$250.

SOILED DOVE

Jim Dalton y Amigos Sunday Brunch: Sun., Dec. 22, 1 p.m., $20.

John Pizzarelli Trio: "For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole," Tue., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., $35-$50.

The Ocean Blue: Thu., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Uli Jon Roth: Wed., June 17, 8 p.m., $29.

