Black Tiger Sex Machine, New Pornographers and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Canadian electronic trio Black Tiger Sex Machine will headline the Mission Ballroom on Friday, February 14. Tickets, $25 to $99, go on sale Wednesday, October 9, at 10 a.m.
The New Pornographers, who just released In The Morse Code of Brake Lights, will be at the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, February 15. Tickets, $30.75 to $35, go on sale Friday, October 4, at 10 a.m.
Celine Dion brings her Courage world tour to the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, March 24. Tickets, $69.50 to $250, go on sale Friday, October 4, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Borgore: Sat., Nov. 30, 9 p.m.
Secrets: Wed., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Tubby Love & Amber Lily: Thu., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Uada: Sat., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
AC Slater: Thu., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $20.75-$25.
Dancing with Boulder Stars: Wed., Nov. 6, 7 p.m., $15-$50.
Martin Sexton: Sat., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $30-$40.
Robert Glasper Trio: Ft. Damion Reid, Vicente Archer, DJ Jahi Sundance, Wed., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
An-Ten-Nae and Govinda: WHYT RBBT ft. Eriel Indigo with ATYYA, Skinny Limbs, Sat., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Dead Floyd: With Rumpke Mountain Boys, Fri., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Funk Sessions: With Emerald Quintet ft. Skerik, Stanton Moore and more, Fri., Nov. 22, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Winterfest: Ft. an all-star lineup of 15+ DJs, Sun., Dec. 22, 7 p.m., $20.
I Love The 2000s Tour - KS 107.5 1st Annual Turkey Jam: Ft. Yin Yang Twins, Twista, Slim Thug and more, Sat., Nov. 30, 7 p.m., $10.75-$39.
FOX THEATRE
North Mississippi Allstars: Sat., Feb. 22, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Theo Katzman: Thu., Jan. 30, 8:30 p.m., $22.50-$25.
GLOBE HALL
Sharone: With Something for Tomorrow, Asylum 9, 21 Taras, Sat., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $13.
Amber Liu: With Meg & Dia, Justice Carradine, Sun., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $28-$80.
The New Pornographers: Sat., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $30.75-$35.
North Mississippi AllStars: Fri., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Resale Concert Tickets
-
-
This Wild Life & The Happy Fits
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Marquis Theater - CO 2009 Larimer Street Denver CO 802022009 Larimer Street, Denver CO 80202
-
Danny Gonzalez, Drew Gooden & Kurtis Conner
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Ogden Theatre 935 East Colfax Avenue Denver CO 80218935 East Colfax Avenue, Denver CO 80218
LARIMER LOUNGE
GRLwood: Sun., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $10.
Shark Dreams: Wed., Nov. 27, 9 p.m., $10.
Zach Maxwell: With Adiel Mitchell, DJ CYN, Wed., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $10.
LOST LAKE
Hellogoodbye (solo): Sat., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $14.
Lido: Sat., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $25.75-$125.75.
Negative Approach: Wed., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $13.
Poolside at the Flamingo's Ugly Sweater Party: Fri., Dec. 27, 7 p.m., $10.
Saturnalia 2019: Sat., Dec. 7, 6 p.m., $30.
Bear Grillz: Sat., April 4, 9 p.m., $25.75-$32.
Black Tiger Sex Machine: Fri., Feb. 14, 9 p.m., $25-$99.
Casey Donahew: With Stoney LaRue, Sat., Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$75.
DaBaby: With Stunna 4 Vegas, Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $45.95-$89.95.
The Floozies: With SoDown, Anomalie, Since JulEYE, Sat., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $29.50-$75.
Opeth: Mon., March 2, 8 p.m., $39.50-$75.
Q-Tip: With Busta Rhymes, the Grouch, MURS, Fri., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $59.95-$99.50.
Murder by Death: Fri., March 6, 8 p.m., $25.75-$30.
PUP: With Screaming Females, The Drew Thompson Foundation, Thu., March 5, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Nikki Glaser: Fri., April 24, 7:30 p.m., $35.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Billie Eilish: Wed., April 1, 6:30 & 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$129.50.
Celine Dion: Tue., March 24, 7:30 p.m., $69.50-$250.
Jim Dalton y Amigos Sunday Brunch: Sun., Dec. 22, 1 p.m., $20.
John Pizzarelli Trio: "For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole," Tue., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., $35-$50.
The Ocean Blue: Thu., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Uli Jon Roth: Wed., June 17, 8 p.m., $29.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!