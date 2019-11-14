Black Crowes, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Black Crowes will headline Red Rocks in August.

The Black Crowes will kick off their tour celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of their debut, Shake Your Money Maker, next summer. The band stops at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 30. Tickets, $65 to $165, are on sale now.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will take over Red Rocks on Wednesday, May 6, for a three-hour marathon that includes material from all of the band's fifteen albums. Tickets, $45 to $75, go on sale Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m.

We announced earlier this week that Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks will be at Red Rocks on Friday, January 31, with ZHU headlining and openers THEY., SNBRN, Channel Tres and DJ Cassidy. Tickets, $45.95 to $99.95, go on sale Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

YBN Cordae: Thu., Jan. 30, 9 p.m., $22.50-$75.

BELLCO THEATRE

Iliza: Fri., March 13, 7:30 p.m., $35-$165

BLACK SHEEP

BKG Annual Christmas Toy & Jacket Drive: With Dose, Black Pegasus, Chai, Sat., Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

Flor: Sat., March 7, 7 p.m.

Testify (Rage Against the Machine tribute): Sat., Jan. 25, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

A-Mac & the Height (EP release) / Wake Up and Live: With Red Sage, Thu., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

The Copper Children and Handmade Moments: Thu., March 12, 8 p.m., $16-$20.

Elohim: Tue., March 17, 8 p.m., $20.

The Mountain Goats: Sat., May 9, 9 p.m., $35-$37.

Spectacle: With Bad Snacks, Nouveau Riche, MR, Sat., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $18-$22.

BOULDER THEATER

Bill Frisell: Harmony: Ft. Petra Haden, Hank Roberts, Luke Bergman, Tue., March 3, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

The Del McCoury Band: Sun., March 29, 8 p.m., $25-$37.50.

Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group: Wed., March 4, 8 p.m., $69.95-$99.95.

Second City: Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons: Tue., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$35.

The Wailers: Sat., Feb. 1, 8:30 p.m., $25-$28.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Iann Dior: With Landon Cube, POORSTACY, Tue., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $21.75-$25.

Roddy Rich: Sat., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $25-$100.

Tnertle: With Melody Lines, Telemetry, Kaptain, Mon., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Trippie Redd: Thu., Jan. 30, 7 p.m.

FOX THEATRE

Barns Courtney: Sat., May 30, 9 p.m., $25-$27.50.

Colorado's Finest Underground Hip-Hop: Ft. Flowalition, Jordan Polovina, Indigenous Peoples, Plain N Simple and more, Thu., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$20.

Drive-By Truckers: Thu., Jan. 16, 8 p.m., $37.50-$40.

Ozomatli: Sat., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $22.50.

YBN Cordae: Fri., Jan. 31, 9 p.m., $22-$25/VIP $75.

GLOBE HALL



Kyle Moon & the Misled: With Singletrack, Thu., Dec. 19, 8 p.m., $10.

Mighty Oaks: Mon., April 13, 8 p.m., $12.

Mike Ring: With Pie Lombardi, Sun., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $10.

Surrender Signal: With No Comma, Downward Sun, We Are Not a Glum Lot, Sun., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $10.

GOTHIC THEATRE



Avi Kaplan: Sat., March 21, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

The Bad Plus: Thu., April 2, 8 p.m., $35-$60.

The Del McCoury Band: Fri., March 27, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35.

Drive-By Truckers: Fri., Jan. 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $33.50-$35/VIP $55.

Jacob Collier: Sun., April 26, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

Real Estate: With Itasca, Mon., May 18, 8 p.m., $27.

The Wailers: Thu., Jan. 30, 9 p.m., $25.75-$29.75.

Wolf Parade: With Land of Talk, Sat., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $30.

LARIMER LOUNGE



DJ Tofu: With Ksuhdilla, Duper, Kon-G, Killa Nilla, Hazmat, Sat., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $10.

Hunny: Wed., March 25, 8 p.m., $16.

Kind Hearted Strangers: With Taylor Scott Band, Thu., Dec. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Nightly: With the WLDLFE, Sawyer, Mon., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $12.

Panther Martin: With Wet Nights, Marti and the Dads, Fri., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $10.

Taylor Maxwell & the Changing Tide: With Mother Derringer, Canyon Sounds, Wed., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $10.

LOST LAKE



Dragged Under: Tue., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $16.

The Drawn Out: With Ings, Kingdom Jasmine, Wed., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $10.

The Murder Capital: Fri., April 3, 9 p.m., $12.

O'Connor Brothers Band: With M'Lady, Rick Van Patten Band, Fri., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $10.

A Shadow of a Jaguar (album release): With the Beeves, the Patient Zeros, Fri., Jan. 17, 9 p.m., $11.

MARQUIS THEATER

Astrid S: Wed., April 29, 7 p.m.

Shuli Egar: Sat., Jan. 11, 7 p.m., $20-$40.

Testify (Rage Against the Machine tribute): Fri., Jan. 24, 7 p.m.

MISSION BALLROOM

Cody Ko & Noel Miller: Tiny Meat Gang: Tue., March 17, 8 p.m., $38.50-$45.

Dance Gavin Dance: With Animals As Leaders, Veil of Maya, Royal Coda, Sat., April 18, 6:30 p.m., $27.50-$35.

Dwight Yoakam: Thu., March 12, 8 p.m., $59.95-$129.95.

Local Natives and Foals: With Cherry Glazerr, Wed., May 27, 7 p.m., $44.50-$75.

OGDEN THEATRE

Alter Bridge: With Clint Lowery, Deepfall, Mon., Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., $33.50-$36.

Tennis: With Molly Burch, Fri., April 10, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

The Teskey Brothers: Sat., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Alan Parsons Live Project: Wed., Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m., $35.50-$125.

Ben Rector: With Cody Fry, Fri., March 6, 8 p.m., $36.50-$75.

Brian Culbertson: Fri., May 15, 8 p.m., $49.50-$59.50.

Chris Tucker: Fri., March 20, 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50.

The Kingston Trio: Sat., March 28, 7 p.m., $46-$60.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

The Black Crowes: Sun., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $65-$165.

Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks: Ft. ZHU with THEY., SNBRN, Channel Tres and DJ Cassidy, Fri., Jan. 31, 6:45 p.m., $45.95-$99.95.

In This Moment: With Black Veil Brides and Ded, Sun., May 17, 5 p.m., $49.95-$90.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: Wed., May 6, 7 p.m., $29.99-$75.

SUMMIT

Allen Stone: Fri., March 20, 8 p.m., $29.50-$125.

Morgan Heritage: Fri., Jan. 17, 7 p.m., $28.75-$25.

Sleeping With Sirens: With Set It Off, Belmont, Point North, Tue., Jan. 14, 6 p.m., $27.50.

