Blucifer’s First Rodeo Adds 90 Bands to Lineup

It seems like just about everyone is looking forward to Blucifer’s First Rodeo this summer.

Created by Denver musicians, the DIY festival is poised to be one of the best celebrations of the local indie scene this year. Making its debut July 23-26, Blucifer’s First Rodeo does happen at the same time as Underground Music Showcase, which appeared dead after its 25th anniversary last year but has now moved to RiNo. Sometimes you need to shake things up, though, and Blucifer’s First Rodeo will be bringing the DIY spirit back to South Broadway (once the stomping grounds for UMS). Plus, the fest has just announced 90 more bands to its already stellar lineup, and yes, there’s still more announcements to come. You also can’t beat the prices for tickets, which are on sale now at bluciferfest.com.

Blucifer’s First Rodeo will start out with a DIY, all-ages celebration on Thursday, July 23, at D3 Arts, Manos Sagrados and Seventh Circle Music Collective — none of which are on Broadway, but are definitely part of that community in spirit. On July 24-25, the action will move to Broadway, with bands at Bar 404, hi-dive, HQ, The L and Skylark Lounge, with pop-up events at Awakening Boutique, FM, Music City Hot Chicken, Pie Hole, The Ten Penny Store and Wax Trax Broadway Bazaar. More venues and sponsors announced in the second wave include Adrift Tiki Bar, Ante Up Denver, Chaos Bloom Theater, Dougherty’s Pub, Electric Dream Boutique, Goldmine Vintage, Illegal Pete’s, Import Mechanics, Irish Rover, Li’l Devils Lounge, Records on Main, Saint Mary’s, Trashhawk Tavern, Vaultaire, and Voodoo Doughnut.

The audience during Horse Bitch’s set at UMS last year. Jordan Altergott (@jordanaltergott)

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Blucifer’s First Rodeo Lineup

In early March, the festival announced the first thirty bands to its lineup, which showcased local legends in the indie scene like Los Mocochetes and Bluebook, which just won a Best of Denver award for Best Band, as well as fresher faces like Fruta Brutal and Pink Lady Monster, which won an award for its debut album, Ponk.

The third wave of announcements includes more fanfare and Best of Denver award winners. These are all the bands announced so far: