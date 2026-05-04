Blucifer’s First Rodeo Adds 90 Bands to Lineup

Audio By Carbonatix
It seems like just about everyone is looking forward to Blucifer’s First Rodeo this summer.
Created by Denver musicians, the DIY festival is poised to be one of the best celebrations of the local indie scene this year. Making its debut July 23-26, Blucifer’s First Rodeo does happen at the same time as Underground Music Showcase, which appeared dead after its 25th anniversary last year but has now moved to RiNo. Sometimes you need to shake things up, though, and Blucifer’s First Rodeo will be bringing the DIY spirit back to South Broadway (once the stomping grounds for UMS). Plus, the fest has just announced 90 more bands to its already stellar lineup, and yes, there’s still more announcements to come. You also can’t beat the prices for tickets, which are on sale now at bluciferfest.com.
Blucifer’s First Rodeo will start out with a DIY, all-ages celebration on Thursday, July 23, at D3 Arts, Manos Sagrados and Seventh Circle Music Collective — none of which are on Broadway, but are definitely part of that community in spirit. On July 24-25, the action will move to Broadway, with bands at Bar 404, hi-dive, HQ, The L and Skylark Lounge, with pop-up events at Awakening Boutique, FM, Music City Hot Chicken, Pie Hole, The Ten Penny Store and Wax Trax Broadway Bazaar. More venues and sponsors announced in the second wave include Adrift Tiki Bar, Ante Up Denver, Chaos Bloom Theater, Dougherty’s Pub, Electric Dream Boutique, Goldmine Vintage, Illegal Pete’s, Import Mechanics, Irish Rover, Li’l Devils Lounge, Records on Main, Saint Mary’s, Trashhawk Tavern, Vaultaire, and Voodoo Doughnut.
Blucifer’s First Rodeo Lineup
In early March, the festival announced the first thirty bands to its lineup, which showcased local legends in the indie scene like Los Mocochetes and Bluebook, which just won a Best of Denver award for Best Band, as well as fresher faces like Fruta Brutal and Pink Lady Monster, which won an award for its debut album, Ponk.
The third wave of announcements includes more fanfare and Best of Denver award winners. These are all the bands announced so far:
- 2MX2
- A Place for Owls
- Abrams
- Acid Sentence
- Andy Tran & the Drive
- Anthony Ruptak
- Areyma
- Arson Charge
- Ash Redhorse & the Midnight Suns
- Autumnal
- Average Jonny
- BabyBaby4ever
- Barbara
- Big Dopes
- Big Pinch
- Bitchflower
- Blackberry Crush
- Blankslate
- Blood Oath
- Bluebook
- Boot Gun
- Bridgette Spinney
- Bruha
- Bud Bronson & The Good Timers
- Bun Bun
- Cactusheads
- Caspar Milquetoast
- Chase Cavanaugh
- Cheap Perfume
- Chella & The Charm
- Cherry Spit
- ChordandJocks
- Chroma Lips
- Circling Girl
- Circling Over
- Claruin
- Datamen
- Dent
- Derek Dames Ohl
- Deth Rali
- Dillon Hoock
- Divingbell
- DLZMKSBTS
- Dollpile
- Don Chicharron
- Dream of Time
- Dressy Bessy
- Dry Ice
- Dry Mouth
- Dryer Fire
- DVNEHPPY
- El Jaguar De La Muerte
- Extra Gold
- Flahoola
- Foreign Suns
- Fresh Fuit!
- Fruta Crutal
- Fuya Fuya
- Gartener
- Gion Davis & The Designated Strangers
- Handknit
- Harrison Bergeron
- Head Slug
- Heated Bones
- Hex Cassette
- Honey Blazer
- Horse Bitch
- HRZN
- iies.
- In Plain Air
- Inaiah Lujan
- Jaguar Stevens
- Joe Teichman
- Joshua Trinidad
- Julian St. Nightmare
- Just a Feeling
- Kay Weathers
- Keddjra
- White MomLady Los
- Lonely Choir
- Look at Fiona
- Los Mocochetes
- Los Toms
- Madison Hailstorm
- Mae Hunniford
- Mainland Break
- Manny
- MF Ruckus
- Modern Leisure
- Monkey Man
- Moonlight Bloom
- Moonpool
- Moth Season
- Mouthful
- Mr. Knobs
- Mr. Shrimp
- Mr. Vigil
- Munly J Munly with Munly Jr Munly
- My’stroe
- Mystee
- Nicki Walters
- Night Fishing
- Nina De Freitas
- Patrick Dethlefs
- Pink Hawks
- Pink Lady Monster
- Pink Ranger
- Plastic Mystik
- Pleasure Prince
- Precocious Neophyte
- Queen Frog
- Rachel Lynne
- Red Milk
- Ritmo Cascabel
- Rosebay
- Rugburn
- Sell Farm
- Shadow Work
- Shady Oaks
- Shwarma
- Silver West
- Soneffs
- Sophia Eliana
- Sour Magic
- Spells
- Stil Runnin
- Suicide Cages
- Summer Bedhead
- Sunstoney
- Surprise Soup
- Tarantula Bill
- Tassles
- Team Nonexistent
- The CD’s
- The Crooked Rugs
- The Gray Jays
- The Milk Blossoms
- The Salesmen
- The Savage Clush
- The Tammy Shine
- The Whimsies
- The White Moms
- Tiny Tomboy
- Tomato Soup
- Travel Kit
- Vegan Gore
- Watch Yourself Die
- Wave Decay
- Waxpool
- Wheelchair Sports Camp
- White Rose Motor Oil
- Wulfsun
- Yonnas & Yearning
- Your Friend Nirantha