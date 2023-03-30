Boygenius, Eric Clapton and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Navigation
March 30, 2023 6:04AM

Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton YouTube
The "supergroup" known as boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker) is back and will release its first full-length LP, The Record, this week. The band will be touring in support of that album this summer, with a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 5. Tickets are $65-$109.50 and go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m.

Eric "Slowhand" Clapton just announced a limited series of concert dates across North America in September, and will be swinging through Ball Arena on Saturday, September 16. Tickets are $69.50-$395 and go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m.

Here's every new Denver concert announcement:

New Show / On Sale Dates

BALL ARENA
Eric Clapton: With Jimmie Vaughan, Sat., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., $69.50-$395
Queen + Adam Lambert: The Rhapsody Tour: Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $59.50-$249.50

BELLCO THEATRE
Keith Sweat: With Stephanie Mills, Fri., June 2, 7 p.m., $95-$305
Peso Pluma: Doble P Tour: Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER
MF Ruckus: With The Blind Staggers and Ipecac, Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., $20
Better Than Ezra: Tue., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $35.50
Dead on a Sunday: With Haunt Me and Hex Cassette, Fri., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $15.50-$19.50

BOULDER THEATER
MK: With Hugo Francisco B2B LEVYL and Ski Patrol, Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Gaelic Storm: Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $22.50-$27.50
The Dollop!: Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $35-$75

DAZZLE
Friday Lunch Bunch: With Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors, Last Friday of every month, 11 a.m., $20-$30
Billy Childs Quartet With Sean Jones: Sat., May 6, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $25-$35

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Rina Sawayama: Hold the Girl Tour: Reloaded: With Empress of and Tom Rasmussen, Tue., Sept. 26, 6 p.m., $39.75-$69.75

FOX THEATRE
Punk Rock Cinco De Mayo: With ButchCop, Bury Mia and Egoista, Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $15-$18

GLOBE HALL
Diowashere Denver: With Chuuwee, Mitchell James & Anville, Schama Noel, Rev. da IV and JMT, Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., $14
Convulse Records Presents: Taking Meds: With Ridgeway and Public Opinion, Fri., June 2, 9 p.m., $15
Jonathan and Abigail Peyton: Wed., June 28, 8 p.m., $15
Ax and the Hatchetmen: Where TF Did We Park the Van US Tour 2023: Mon., July 3, 8 p.m., $15

GOTHIC THEATRE
Dom Dolla: Red Rocks Afterparty: Sat., April 1, 11:45 p.m., $39.95
Boogie T: Red Rocks Afterparty: With Boogie T, Black Carl! and Austeria, Sat., April 8, 11:45 p.m., $29.95-$35
Maisie Peters: Thu., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35
28 Years of Son Volt: Songs of Trace and Doug Sahm: With Peter Bruntnell, Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $27-$30

GRIZZLY ROSE
Diamond Rio: Fri., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $35

HI-DIVE
DJ Ryan Wong: Wed., April 5, 9 p.m.; Wed., April 12, 9 p.m.; Wed., April 19, 9 p.m.; Wed., April 26, 9 p.m., free
Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol: Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $15-$18
French Police: With Closed Tear and Lesser Care, Sun., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$18

LARIMER LOUNGE
National Park Radio: Sat., May 27, 6 p.m., $15

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Marielle Kraft: Sun., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $15
Jack Botts: Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $15
Neffex: Born a Rockstar: The World Tour 2023: Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $20-$65

MARQUIS THEATER
Gilda House: Sat., April 29, 7 p.m., $12
Banda World: Live Banda X Perreo Party: Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $10-$20
Drain: Monster Energy Outbreak Tour: Tue., May 30, 7 p.m., $25
Confetti: 2023 U.S. Tour: With .wavrunner, Sun., June 11, 6:30 p.m., $15
Pool Kids: With Sydney Sprague and Chase Petra, Tue., July 11, 7 p.m., $16

MERCURY CAFE
HRZN: With The Study Abroad and The Losers Club, Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $10
Indigo Jones: Sat., May 27, 8 p.m., $10
Kat Hasty: Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., $20-$25

MISSION BALLROOM
Black Book Records Presents: CLUB 5280 (A New Series at Mission Ballroom): With Chris Lake, Fri., May 12, 8:30 p.m., $39.50-$50

OGDEN THEATRE
Bicep (DJ Set): Sat., Aug. 5, 9 p.m., $35
Owl City: With Augustana, Tue., Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., $29.99-$75

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Rebirth Brass Band: Thu., June 22, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30
The Goonies: Colorado's Ultimate 80s Band: Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $12-$17

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Skrillex: Sonny Plays 7 to 12: Sat., April 29, 7 p.m., $65-$95
boygenius: the tour: With illuminati hotties, Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $65-$109.50
Ryan Adams & the Cardinals: Mon., Oct. 16, 7 p.m.
Hozier: Unreal Unearth Tour 2023: With Madison Cunningham, Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m.; Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $245-$480
Liquid Stranger: Wakaan Rocks: With TVBOO, Ravenscoon, Canabliss and Drinkurwater, Sat., Oct. 21, 6 p.m., $55-$70
Madeon: Good Faith Forever: Sun., Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., $50-$79.95

ROXY ON BROADWAY
April Fools Rock n Roll Extravaganza: With Borialis, Ice Age Infants and Railyard Dogs, Sat., April 1, 3 p.m., $5
Peter Stone: Fri., April 7, 6 p.m., free
Card Catalog: With blankslate and Opium, Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $10
Katie Quick: Sat., April 8, 6 p.m., free
Saint Somebody: With Damon Guerasio and DJ Garret, Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $20
Swing at the Roxy: With Ziziana, Thu., April 13, 6:30 p.m., $12
Deva Yoder: Fri., April 14, 6 p.m., free
Coastless Creatives Presents: Redamancy and Friends: With Samsara Estates and Ipecac, Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $15-$20
Dear Jack's Night of Rock: With the School of Rock House Band, Sun., April 16, 4 p.m., $15

SKYLARK LOUNGE
MoonRadish: With MINKA and Jewel House, Wed., April 26, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Crocodiles: With Cleaner and Easy Ease, Thu., April 27, 9 p.m., $15
The Coffis Brothers: With Lowfive, Sat., May 27, 9 p.m., $12-$15

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Eric Darius: Fri., April 7, 7 & 10 p.m., $35-$40
Higher and Higher with Bobby Wilson: A Tribute to his father Jackie Wilson: Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $60-$65
Mr. Majestyk's 8-Track Revival: Sat., May 13, 8 p.m., $24
Unplugged at the Dove: With Anavrin's Day, Ten and Rooster., Sat., July 8, 7 p.m., $15-$20

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Slim Cessna's Auto Club: With Native Daughters, Sat., May 20, 7:30 p.m., $20
Gimme Gimme Disco: Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $15-$25
Larry June: Larry's Market Run 2023: With Monroe Flow and Dvme, Sat., June 10, 7 p.m.; Sun., June 11, 7 p.m., $35
The Chats: With Cosmic Psychos, The Schizophonics and Gymshorts, Sun., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $25

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC
Harry & Friends: Thu., April 20, 7 p.m., $13.50

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
