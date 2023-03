Boygenius, Eric Clapton and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Show / On Sale Dates

The "supergroup" known as boygenius Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker ) is back and will release its first full-length LP,, this week. The band will be touring in support of that album this summer, with a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 5. Tickets are $65-$109.50 and go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. Eric "Slowhand" Clapton just announced a limited series of concert dates across North America in September, and will be swinging through Ball Arena on Saturday, September 16. Tickets are $69.50-$395 and go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m.Here's every new Denver concert announcement:With Jimmie Vaughan, Sat., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., $69.50-$395Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $59.50-$249.50With Stephanie Mills, Fri., June 2, 7 p.m., $95-$305Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m.With The Blind Staggers and Ipecac, Sat., July 22, 8 p.m., $20Tue., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $35.50With Haunt Me and Hex Cassette, Fri., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $15.50-$19.50With Hugo Francisco B2B LEVYL and Ski Patrol, Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., $25-$30Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $22.50-$27.50Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $35-$75With Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors, Last Friday of every month, 11 a.m., $20-$30Sat., May 6, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $25-$35With Empress of and Tom Rasmussen, Tue., Sept. 26, 6 p.m., $39.75-$69.75With ButchCop, Bury Mia and Egoista, Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $15-$18With Chuuwee, Mitchell James & Anville, Schama Noel, Rev. da IV and JMT, Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., $14With Ridgeway and Public Opinion, Fri., June 2, 9 p.m., $15Wed., June 28, 8 p.m., $15Mon., July 3, 8 p.m., $15Sat., April 1, 11:45 p.m., $39.95With Boogie T, Black Carl! and Austeria, Sat., April 8, 11:45 p.m., $29.95-$35Thu., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35With Peter Bruntnell, Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $27-$30Fri., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $35Wed., April 5, 9 p.m.; Wed., April 12, 9 p.m.; Wed., April 19, 9 p.m.; Wed., April 26, 9 p.m., freeSat., June 17, 9 p.m., $15-$18With Closed Tear and Lesser Care, Sun., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$18Sat., May 27, 6 p.m., $15Sun., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $15Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $15Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $20-$65Sat., April 29, 7 p.m., $12Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $10-$20Tue., May 30, 7 p.m., $25With .wavrunner, Sun., June 11, 6:30 p.m., $15With Sydney Sprague and Chase Petra, Tue., July 11, 7 p.m., $16With The Study Abroad and The Losers Club, Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $10Sat., May 27, 8 p.m., $10Fri., July 28, 8 p.m., $20-$25With Chris Lake, Fri., May 12, 8:30 p.m., $39.50-$50Sat., Aug. 5, 9 p.m., $35With Augustana, Tue., Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., $29.99-$75Thu., June 22, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $12-$17Sat., April 29, 7 p.m., $65-$95With illuminati hotties, Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $65-$109.50Mon., Oct. 16, 7 p.m.With Madison Cunningham, Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m.; Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $245-$480With TVBOO, Ravenscoon, Canabliss and Drinkurwater, Sat., Oct. 21, 6 p.m., $55-$70Sun., Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., $50-$79.95With Borialis, Ice Age Infants and Railyard Dogs, Sat., April 1, 3 p.m., $5Fri., April 7, 6 p.m., freeWith blankslate and Opium, Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $10Sat., April 8, 6 p.m., freeWith Damon Guerasio and DJ Garret, Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $20With Ziziana, Thu., April 13, 6:30 p.m., $12Fri., April 14, 6 p.m., freeWith Samsara Estates and Ipecac, Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $15-$20With the School of Rock House Band, Sun., April 16, 4 p.m., $15With MINKA and Jewel House, Wed., April 26, 8 p.m., $10-$12With Cleaner and Easy Ease, Thu., April 27, 9 p.m., $15With Lowfive, Sat., May 27, 9 p.m., $12-$15Fri., April 7, 7 & 10 p.m., $35-$40Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $60-$65Sat., May 13, 8 p.m., $24With Anavrin's Day, Ten and Rooster., Sat., July 8, 7 p.m., $15-$20With Native Daughters, Sat., May 20, 7:30 p.m., $20Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $15-$25With Monroe Flow and Dvme, Sat., June 10, 7 p.m.; Sun., June 11, 7 p.m., $35With Cosmic Psychos, The Schizophonics and Gymshorts, Sun., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $25Thu., April 20, 7 p.m., $13.50