Reader: If You Haven't Been to Red Rocks, You Don't Love Music

The venue also broke its own season record by hosting 233 ticketed or paid events, including 177 concerts, twenty yoga and fitness programs and 36 movies in the Film on the Rocks series. But the music is what people remember most.
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post about the Red Rocks honor, readers sound off on their own memories of the legendary venue. Says Joe:
If you haven't been to Red Rocks, you don't love music.Adds Sandy:
Besides the obvious huge lineup of bands that Red Rocks gets, to me it is also the geology, ecology, concert and other history that combine to make this place so iconic. Goshl I miss being a tour guide there (2003-2005).Recalls Tom:
Been there several times for concerts. Took my son there for his very first concert; it was Stevie Nicks back around '90 or '91.Offers Amber:
Jimmy Buffett! He may not be touring for long, it was a great show. Love or hate Jimmy B, guarantee a fun time!Suggests Azlima:
Above and Beyond was amazing.Offers Mike:
Wolf Bros, Billy and the Kids, and Dead and Co. One night of each of the two-night runs.Comments Floyd:
Hendrix along with Vanilla Fudge and Soft Machine in 1968. Never felt a need to go back after that show.Remembers Mark:
Caught two Red Rocks shows in 2021: Grace Potter and the Tedeschi Trucks Band. That was the night of the epic, two-hour, hail-rain-lightning storm. Two-thirds of the people left, then the band came back on and played until midnight.“It’s been an absolute whirlwind, and extremely gratifying, getting from a year that devastated so many in our industry to our own record-breaking season,” says Ginger White, executive director of Denver Arts & Venues, in a statement on the Billboard report. “We’re proud to play a part in Denver’s economic and cultural recovery by providing so many Colorado residents and visitors a place to gather for the joyous return of live music.”
Did you go to any shows at Red Rocks this year? What are your most memorable concerts from any Red Rocks season? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]