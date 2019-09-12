Brittany Howard, Cold War Kids and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Brittany Howard plays in Denver and Boulder in November.

Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard stops at the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, November 14, and the Boulder Theater on Friday, November 15, as part of her tour in support of her new solo album, Jaime, which drops on September 20. Tickets, $44.95 to $45 for the Ogden and $45 to $47.50 for Boulder Theater, go on sale Friday, September 13, at 10 a.m.

Cold War Kids, which just announced New Age Norms 1 (the first album of a trilogy), headlines the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday, January 22. Tickets, $26.75 to $28, go on sale on Friday, September 13, at 10 a.m.

And as previously reported, Bob Dylan comes to the Mission Ballroom in October, and Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will be at Dick's Sporting Goods Park next July.

Ekali: Thu., Nov. 14, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.

Half Pint: With the Yellow Wall Dub Squad/ Andrew Bees (Black Uhuru), King Hopeton and Selasee & the Fafa Family, Tue., Oct. 15, 8:30 p.m., $20/$25.

Shoreline Mafia: Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $32-$40.

BLACK SHEEP

Earthgang: With Benji, Duckwrth, Wed., Oct. 30, 7 p.m., $23.50 - $75.

BLUEBIRD THEATER



Kai Wachi: With Sam Lamar, Fri., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $18-$25.

The Memory Palace: Wed., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

The Milk Carton Kids: Thu., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

BOULDER THEATER

Brittany Howard: Fri., Nov. 15, 8:30 p.m., $45-$47.50.

Mike Gordon: Tue., Jan. 28, 8:30 p.m., $28.50-$33.50.

The Music of Widespread Panic for Kids: Sun., Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m., $15-$17/children under one free.

Phour Point O and Steely Dead: Sat., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., free before 9 p.m./$10 after 9 p.m.

The Wood Brothers: With Katie Pruitt, Fri., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $36/$40.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Danny Brown: Sun., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

Funtcase: With UBUR, Definitive, Joof, Aabear, Thu., Dec. 5, 9 p.m., $1-$30.

The Grouch: With Murs, DJ Abilities, Fri., Nov. 15, 8 & 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.

Hirie: With RDGLDGRN and Tunnel Vision, Tue., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

James Brown Dance Party: Feat. Eric Benny Bloom, Adam Smirnoff, and Adam Deitch (Lettuce), Adam Chase (The Chase Brothers), Jennifer Hartswick (TAB), Shareif Hobley (John Legend), Elizabeth Lea (Tedeschi Trucks Band) and more, Thu., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

Pickin on Hip-Hop: Feat. The Sweet Lillies with special guest Jason Hann (String Cheese Incident), Pixie and the Partygrass Boys., Thu., Nov. 21, 7:15 p.m., $13-$15.

Runaway Gin (Phish tribute): Sat., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $13-$16.

$not: Sun., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $15.50-$17.

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS PARK

Green Day / Fall Out Boy / Weezer: Tue., July 28, 5:30 p.m., $39.50-$179.50.

FOX THEATRE



The Grouch: With Murs, DJ Abilities, Mon., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

JD McPherson: With Joel Patterson, Sun., Dec. 8, 8:30 p.m., $20-$22.

Kloud: Fri., Nov. 8, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Yonder Mountain String Band: Fri., Dec. 27, 8:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 28, 8:30 p.m., $45-$50.

GLOBE HALL



Black Pumas: Sun., Oct. 13, 2 p.m., $22.

The Bones of J.R. Jones: Thu., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $12.

The Deer Creek Sharp Shooters: Sun., Sept. 29, 4 p.m., $5.

Ross Cooper: Mon., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $10.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Funk’n Soul Halloween: With Moonglade and the Pamlico Sound, Sat., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $15.

HunidRack6: Sun., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $13.

Mom and Dad + Granny Tweed Album Release Party: Thu., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $13.

Monk Gyatso: With Lavender Jones, Fresh Fruit, Thu., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $10.

Vintage Trouble: Fri., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $25. Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., Denver, 303-296-1003, globehall.com.

Wild Adriatic: Sat., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $13.

LOST LAKE



The Deer: Thu., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $10.

FATHERS and Limbwrecker: Sat., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $12.

INFERI: Mon., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $13.

TulaWeen: Thu., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $15.

MARQUIS THEATER

CountHerfeit (Limp Bizkit tribute): Fri., Dec. 20, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

The Score: Sun., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $17.50-$20.

MISSION BALLROOM

The Allman Family Revival: Ft. the Allman Betts Band, Eric Krasno, Jimmy Hall, Jimmy Vivino, Robert Randolph, Robin Zander, Sun., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $35-$75.

Black Star Gang: Ft. Yasiin Bey, Talib Kweli and DJ Premier plus the Reminders, Sat., Nov. 23, 8:30 p.m., $49.95-$89.95.

Bob Dylan and His Band: Thu., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $75-$200.

Snow Tha Product: Fri., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $26.95-$79.95.

OGDEN THEATRE

Brittany Howard: Thu., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $44.95-$45.

Cold War Kids: Wed., Jan. 22, 8 p.m., $26.75-$28.

The Distillers: With the Death Valley Girls, Sat., Oct. 19, $30-$40.

RJD2: Fri., Jan. 24, 9 p.m., $20-$80.

ORIENTAL THEATER

The Untouchables: Fri., Jan. 10, 7 p.m., $5-$125

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Anjelah Johnson: Sat., Nov. 30, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.

Colin Hay: Sat., March 14, 8 p.m., $45-$65.

Little Big Town: With Caitlyn Smith, Fri., May 1, Sat., May 2, 8 p.m., $34.50-$114.50.

Travis Tritt: Thu., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $30-$65.

PEPSI CENTER



Tool: With Killing Joke, Tue., Oct. 15, Wed., Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m., $75-$150.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Sat., Nov. 16, 3 & 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50.

SUMMIT

Emo Nite LA: Fri., Dec. 13, 9 p.m., $10-$25.

Eric Rachmany: Fri., Nov. 29, 7 p.m., $29.50=$35.

Gasolina: Sat., Dec. 28, 9 p.m., $5-$15.

LouMuzik: Sat., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $15-$20.

Scott Helman: Tue., Oct. 29, 6 p.m., $10-$12.

SWALLOW HILL

Acoustic Eidolon: Fri., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Bettman & Halpin: Sat., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Chris Daniels & the Kings: Feat. Freddi Gowdy, Sat., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $19-$21.

Trickster Carousel and John William Davis: Thu., Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.

Matt Skellenger Group: Fri., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

Strange Americans: Sat., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

