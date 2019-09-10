 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Green Day will join Fall Out Boy and Weezer for a world tour.EXPAND
Green Day will join Fall Out Boy and Weezer for a world tour.
Pamela Littky

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Bring the Hella Mega Tour to Denver

Kyle Harris | September 10, 2019 | 12:37pm
AA

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer – who are all recording new albums – will be hitting the road for the first time, for the worldwide Hella Mega Tour.

The tour launches from Paris on June 13, 2020, and wraps on August 29 in Philadelphia.

The three bands will play the Denver area on July 28 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on September 20 at the Ticket Master and Live Nation websites. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >