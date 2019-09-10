Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Bring the Hella Mega Tour to Denver

Green Day will join Fall Out Boy and Weezer for a world tour.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer – who are all recording new albums – will be hitting the road for the first time, for the worldwide Hella Mega Tour.

The tour launches from Paris on June 13, 2020, and wraps on August 29 in Philadelphia.

The three bands will play the Denver area on July 28 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on September 20 at the Ticket Master and Live Nation websites.