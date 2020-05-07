Cold War Kids Teams Up With the Lumineers' Wesley Schultz

Cold War Kids' frontman Nathan Willett and the Lumineers' Wesley Schultz in a scene from the video for "1 X 1."

Two years ago, the Cold War Kids released the double-disc anthology This Will All Blow Over in Time, which culled singles and rare tracks from the California rock band's fifteen-year career.

Now, frontman Nathan Willett has delved into the issue of immigration on "1 X 1," the Kids' brand-new song and video that includes Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz. The song was co-written by Brent Kutzle, bassist and cellist for Colorado-bred act OneRepublic.

The sparse arrangement of acoustic guitar, strings, piano and a few background singers, who add a little gospel to the song, acts as a stunning backdrop while making the vocals of Willett and Schultz the main focus.

"This song was inspired by the stories of child migrants separated from their families at the border," Willett explains. "Now that we are all quarantined, it has taken on an extra meaning. ... One by one, each of us is staying apart to help the whole of us."

See the music video for the song below: