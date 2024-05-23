 Denver Ball Arena Bag Policy: What to Know Before You Go | Westword
Ball Arena's Bag Policy: What to Know Before You Go

There are many major tours hitting the venue, so here's what you need to know about what you can bring into the arena.
May 23, 2024
Here's what to know before you get in line.
Ball Arena has a solid lineup of major musicians coming to play the venue this year, including such notable artists as Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Missy Elliott, Janet Jackson and more.

And while you may be wrapped up in excitement over seeing your favorite, there are some things to keep in mind when heading to the venue — most notably, Ball Arena's bag policy. There's nothing worse than waiting in line, only to get to the door and be told you need to take your purse back to the car...and miss much of the show in the process.

But don't worry: We've got you covered.

Ball Arena Bag Policy

Ball Arena does not allow bags larger than 4 x 6 x 1.5-inch bags, and backpacks are not permitted at all. Unlike at Empower Field, these bags do not have to be see-through — they just have to meet the size requirements.

Note that there is no bag check available at Ball Arena. Don't bring a bag if you don't want to hold it, and don't put anything inside that could be considered contraband. As you enter the venue, your bag will be subject to a screening before your ticket is scanned.

You can bring medical or diaper bags; however, they must be fourteen-by-fourteen-by-six inches or smaller.
