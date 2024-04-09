 Missy Elliott Announces First Headline Tour, Denver Concert This Summer | Westword
Missy Elliott Announces First Headline Tour, Ball Arena Show This Summer

The hip-hop legend will be touring with Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland.
April 9, 2024
Missy Elliott will hit Denver with Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland.
Missy Elliott will hit Denver with Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland. Derek Blanks
It's as if the eclipse is shooting us back into Y2K.

Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott has announced her "first-ever" headlining tour. That "first-ever" is a shock, considering the hip-hop star's multi-platinum discography and four Grammy awards (among 22 nominations). But Elliott did take a long hiatus from releasing her own music from 2005 until 2019, when her extended play, Iconology, dropped.

So needless to say, Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience tour is a big deal. And the icing on the cake? Her openers, which include Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland. Elliott will hit 24 cities, kicking off in Vancouver on July 4 and closing out in Rosemont, Illinois, on August 22. She'll be at Ball Arena on Tuesday, July 16, and tickets go on sale on Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. on missy-elliott.com. Pre-sales for Verizon members will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9.

“This is an incredible time in my life, as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” wrote Elliott in the announcement. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

Watch her amazing tour video announcement below:

All Missy Elliott Tour Dates

Thursday, July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Saturday, July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Tuesday, July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
Thursday, July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
Saturday, July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Tuesday, July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Thursday, July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Saturday, July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Sunday, July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
Wednesday, July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
Thursday, July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
Saturday, July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Thursday, August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Friday, August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum
Saturday, August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena
Monday, August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Friday, August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
Saturday, August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Monday, August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
Thursday, August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Monday, August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Thursday, August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

Find more concerts on our concert calendar.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021.
Emily Ferguson
