Missy Elliott Announces First Headline Tour, Ball Arena Show This Summer

All Missy Elliott Tour Dates

It's as if the eclipse is shooting us back into Y2K.Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott has announced her "first-ever" headlining tour. That "first-ever" is a shock, considering the hip-hop star's multi-platinum discography and four Grammy awards (among 22 nominations). But Elliott did take a long hiatus from releasing her own music from 2005 until 2019, when her extended play,, dropped.So needless to say, Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience tour is a big deal. And the icing on the cake? Her openers, which include Busta Rhymes Ciara and Timbaland . Elliott will hit 24 cities, kicking off in Vancouver on July 4 and closing out in Rosemont, Illinois, on August 22. She'll be at Ball Arena on Tuesday, July 16, and tickets go on sale on Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. on missy-elliott.com . Pre-sales for Verizon members will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9.“This is an incredible time in my life, as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” wrote Elliott in the announcement. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”Watch her amazing tour video announcement below:Thursday, July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers ArenaSaturday, July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge ArenaTuesday, July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland ArenaThursday, July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com ArenaSaturday, July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile ArenaTuesday, July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball ArenaThursday, July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody CenterSaturday, July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota CenterSunday, July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies ArenaWednesday, July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie ArenaThursday, July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank ArenaSaturday, July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm ArenaThursday, August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank ArenaFriday, August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton ColiseumSaturday, August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS ArenaMonday, August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo CenterThursday, August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One ArenaFriday, August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential CenterSaturday, August 10 — Boston, MA — TD GardenMonday, August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays CenterThursday, August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars ArenaSaturday, August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell CentreMonday, August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank ArenaThursday, August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena