The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Umphrey's McGee plays two nights at the Fillmore Auditorium this weekend before playing two more New Year's shows next week, while the Polish Ambassador plays two nights at the Boulder Theater and Yonder Mountain String Band plays two nights at the Fox Theatre. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27
Umphrey's McGee (also December 28, 30, 31)
$37.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
LouMuzik
$15, 7 p.m., Summit
The Polish Ambassador (also December 28)
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Yonder Mountain String Band (also December 28)
$35, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Poolside at the Flamingo
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Under a Blood Red Sky
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Green Druid
$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Brendan Kelly
$12, 9 p.m., Streets Denver
Resale Concert Tickets
-
Poolside At The Flamingo's Ugly Sweater Party
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Marquis Theater - CO 2009 Larimer Street Denver CO 802022009 Larimer Street, Denver CO 80202
-
Fortune's Fool
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Black Sheep 2106 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs CO 809092106 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs CO 80909
-
Collective Groove
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Stargazer's Theatre 10 S. Parkside Drive Colorado Springs CO 8091010 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs CO 80910
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28
Dumpstaphunk
$22.50-$49.95, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
DeVotchKa
$25.50-$29, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Honey Island Swamp Band
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Stupid Young
$35, 7:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Amoramora
$13, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Otis Taylor Band
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m. Dazzle
Kal Cahoone & the Dirty Pretty
$10, 8 p.m., Mercury Cafe
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29
Doom Flamingo
$22-$40, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Melvin Seals & JGB
$30, 9 p.m., Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Trash.
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
Three Pianos ft. Eric Gunnison, Art Lande & Jeff Jenkins
$15-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!