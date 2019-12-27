 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Umphrey's McGee plays two nights at the Fillmore Auditorium this weekend.EXPAND
Umphrey's McGee plays two nights at the Fillmore Auditorium this weekend.
Jacqueline Collins

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | December 27, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Umphrey's McGee plays two nights at the Fillmore Auditorium this weekend before playing two more New Year's shows next week, while the Polish Ambassador plays two nights at the Boulder Theater and Yonder Mountain String Band plays two nights at the Fox Theatre. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

Umphrey's McGee (also December 28, 30, 31)
$37.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

LouMuzik
$15, 7 p.m., Summit

The Polish Ambassador (also December 28)
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Yonder Mountain String Band (also December 28)
$35, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Poolside at the Flamingo
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Under a Blood Red Sky
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Green Druid
$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Brendan Kelly
$12, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Marquis Theater - CO 2009 Larimer Street Denver CO 80202
    2009 Larimer Street, Denver CO 80202

  • Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Black Sheep 2106 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs CO 80909
    2106 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs CO 80909

  • Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Stargazer's Theatre 10 S. Parkside Drive Colorado Springs CO 80910
    10 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs CO 80910

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28

Dumpstaphunk
$22.50-$49.95, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

DeVotchKa
$25.50-$29, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Honey Island Swamp Band
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Stupid Young
$35, 7:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Amoramora
$13, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Otis Taylor Band
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m. Dazzle

Kal Cahoone & the Dirty Pretty
$10, 8 p.m., Mercury Cafe

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29

Doom Flamingo
$22-$40, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Melvin Seals & JGB
$30, 9 p.m., Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Trash.
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Three Pianos ft. Eric Gunnison, Art Lande & Jeff Jenkins
$15-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >