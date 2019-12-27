The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Umphrey's McGee plays two nights at the Fillmore Auditorium this weekend before playing two more New Year's shows next week, while the Polish Ambassador plays two nights at the Boulder Theater and Yonder Mountain String Band plays two nights at the Fox Theatre. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

Umphrey's McGee (also December 28, 30, 31)

$37.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

LouMuzik

$15, 7 p.m., Summit

The Polish Ambassador (also December 28)

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Yonder Mountain String Band (also December 28)

$35, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Poolside at the Flamingo

$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Under a Blood Red Sky

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Green Druid

$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Brendan Kelly

$12, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28

Dumpstaphunk

$22.50-$49.95, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

DeVotchKa

$25.50-$29, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Honey Island Swamp Band

$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Stupid Young

$35, 7:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Amoramora

$13, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Otis Taylor Band

$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m. Dazzle

Kal Cahoone & the Dirty Pretty

$10, 8 p.m., Mercury Cafe

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29

Doom Flamingo

$22-$40, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Melvin Seals & JGB

$30, 9 p.m., Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Trash.

$10-$12, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Three Pianos ft. Eric Gunnison, Art Lande & Jeff Jenkins

$15-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

