Karl Denson, Teenage Fanclub Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe explores the music of the Rolling Stones at the Boulder Theater on Saturday, November 3 as part of the band's Game of Stones tour. Tickets, $25, go on sale on Friday, September 21, at 10 a.m.

Scottish alt-rock band Teenage Fanclub stops at the Bluebird Theater on Saturday, March 2 as part of its North American tour. Tickets, $25/$30, go on sale on Friday, September 21, at 10 a.m.

As we reported earlier this week, STS9 plays three nights at the Fillmore Auditorium and one night at Summit as part of a New Year's Eve run. Four-night passes will be available for purchase on Wednesday, September 19, at the STS9 website. Advance tickets for three nights at the Fillmore go on sale on Ticketmaster on Friday, September 21.