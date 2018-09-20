Karl Denson, Teenage Fanclub Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe explores the music of the Rolling Stones at the Boulder Theater on Saturday, November 3 as part of the band's Game of Stones tour. Tickets, $25, go on sale on Friday, September 21, at 10 a.m.
Scottish alt-rock band Teenage Fanclub stops at the Bluebird Theater on Saturday, March 2 as part of its North American tour. Tickets, $25/$30, go on sale on Friday, September 21, at 10 a.m.
As we reported earlier this week, STS9 plays three nights at the Fillmore Auditorium and one night at Summit as part of a New Year's Eve run. Four-night passes will be available for purchase on Wednesday, September 19, at the STS9 website. Advance tickets for three nights at the Fillmore go on sale on Ticketmaster on Friday, September 21.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Write Minded and Great Salmon Famine: Sat. Nov. 10, 8:30 p.m., $12/$15.
Monsters of Mock: Feat. Sulfur (Slipknot), Sat., Dec. 29, 7 p.m., $5-$15.
Moodie Black: Tue., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Pink Talking Fish: Wed., Dec. 5, 7 p.m., $5-$18.
Who's Bad - The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience: Fri., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Brent Cowles: With Strange Americans, Fri., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Bronze Radio Return: Tue., March 19, 8 p.m., $15.
Charlie Parr and Willie Watson: Sun., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $20/$23.
Preoccupations and Protomartyr: Mon., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Rebirth Brass Band: Sat., Dec. 15, 7 & 10:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Ryan Montbleau: Sun., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $20/$25.
Teenage Fanclub: Sat., March 2, 9 p.m., $25/$30.
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe Presents Game of Stones: Sat., Nov. 3, 8:30 p.m., $25.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Marvel Years and Defunk: With Jantsen, Unfold, Sat., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Yung Pinch: Wed., Nov. 7, 9 p.m., $22/$25.
STS9: Fri., Dec. 28, 7 p.m., $39.75., Sat., Dec. 29, 7 p.m., $39.75, Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $69.75.
The Crystal Method: Fri., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
Gasoline Lollipops: With Grant Farm, River Arkansas, Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
The Proxy: Feat. Alex Ebert and Nico (of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros) plus Bonnie Paine, Bridget Law, Dango Rose and Darren Garvey (of Elephant Revival). With Jules Schroeder, Mon., Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., $15/$20.
Charley Crockett: Sat., Jan. 5, 9:30 p.m., $15-$17.
Other Black: Thu., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $10.
NAO: With Xavier Omär, Wed., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $25.
The Mallet Brothers Band: Fri., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
Yak Attack: Feat. Jeff Franca (of Thievery Corporation) and Tnertle. With Galaxe, Fri., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Flaural: Sat., Nov. 24, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Magic Sword: Sat., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $16-$18.
Cult Leader: Wed., Nov. 28, 9 p.m., $12-$13.
Glacial Tomb (album release): Fri., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Roxy Roca: Wed., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Cavetown: Sat., Feb. 23, 7 p.m., $14.99/$18.
Jesse McCartney: Mon., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35/VIP $100.
Trev Rich: Thu., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $15-$20/VIP $45.
Mark O'Connor and Friends: An Appalachian Christmas: Featuring Brandy Clark, Thu., Dec. 20, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.
Sarah Brightman: Tue., March 5, 8 p.m., $50-$249.
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band: Sun., Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., $49-$120.
Dearling - Tribute to Fleetwood Mac New Year's Eve Party: Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Magic Beans + Eminence Ensemble: Fri., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
OSHUN: Tue., Nov. 20, 7 p.m., $15/$17.
STS9: Sun., Dec. 30, TBA.
Trisha Live!: Sun., Nov. 11, 11:30 a.m., $25-$250.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Richard Shindell and Gretchen Peters: Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $23/$25.
Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!