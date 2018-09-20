 


Karl Denson's Tiny Universe headline the Boulder Theater in November.
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe headline the Boulder Theater in November.
Marissa Shevins

Karl Denson, Teenage Fanclub Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | September 20, 2018 | 6:45am
AA

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe explores the music of the Rolling Stones at the Boulder Theater on Saturday, November 3 as part of the band's Game of Stones tour. Tickets, $25, go on sale on Friday, September 21, at 10 a.m.

Scottish alt-rock band Teenage Fanclub stops at the Bluebird Theater on Saturday, March 2 as part of its North American tour. Tickets, $25/$30, go on sale on Friday, September 21, at 10 a.m.

As we reported earlier this week, STS9 plays three nights at the Fillmore Auditorium and one night at Summit as part of a New Year's Eve run. Four-night passes will be available for purchase on Wednesday, September 19, at the STS9 website. Advance tickets for three nights at the Fillmore go on sale on Ticketmaster on Friday, September 21.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Write Minded and Great Salmon Famine: Sat. Nov. 10, 8:30 p.m., $12/$15.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Monsters of Mock: Feat. Sulfur (Slipknot), Sat., Dec. 29, 7 p.m., $5-$15.
Moodie Black: Tue., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Pink Talking Fish: Wed., Dec. 5, 7 p.m., $5-$18.
Who's Bad - The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience: Fri., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $20-$22.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Brent Cowles: With Strange Americans, Fri., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Bronze Radio Return: Tue., March 19, 8 p.m., $15.
Charlie Parr and Willie Watson: Sun., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $20/$23.
Preoccupations and Protomartyr: Mon., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Rebirth Brass Band: Sat., Dec. 15, 7 & 10:30 p.m., $25-$30.
Ryan Montbleau: Sun., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $20/$25.
Teenage Fanclub: Sat., March 2, 9 p.m., $25/$30.

BOULDER THEATER

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe Presents Game of Stones: Sat., Nov. 3, 8:30 p.m., $25.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Marvel Years and Defunk: With Jantsen, Unfold, Sat., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Yung Pinch: Wed., Nov. 7, 9 p.m., $22/$25.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

STS9: Fri., Dec. 28, 7 p.m., $39.75., Sat., Dec. 29, 7 p.m., $39.75, Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $69.75.

FOX THEATRE

The Crystal Method: Fri., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
Gasoline Lollipops: With Grant Farm, River Arkansas, Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
The Proxy: Feat. Alex Ebert and Nico (of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros) plus Bonnie Paine, Bridget Law, Dango Rose and Darren Garvey (of Elephant Revival). With Jules Schroeder, Mon., Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., $15/$20.

GLOBE HALL

Charley Crockett: Sat., Jan. 5, 9:30 p.m., $15-$17.
Other Black: Thu., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $10.

GOTHIC THEATRE

NAO: With Xavier Omär, Wed., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $25.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

The Mallet Brothers Band: Fri., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
Yak Attack: Feat. Jeff Franca (of Thievery Corporation) and Tnertle. With Galaxe, Fri., Nov. 30, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Flaural: Sat., Nov. 24, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Magic Sword: Sat., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $16-$18.

LOST LAKE

Cult Leader: Wed., Nov. 28, 9 p.m., $12-$13.
Glacial Tomb (album release): Fri., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Roxy Roca: Wed., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Cavetown: Sat., Feb. 23, 7 p.m., $14.99/$18.

OGDEN THEATRE

Jesse McCartney: Mon., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35/VIP $100.
Trev Rich: Thu., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $15-$20/VIP $45.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Mark O'Connor and Friends: An Appalachian Christmas: Featuring Brandy Clark, Thu., Dec. 20, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.
Sarah Brightman: Tue., March 5, 8 p.m., $50-$249.

PEPSI CENTER

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band: Sun., Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., $49-$120.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Dearling - Tribute to Fleetwood Mac New Year's Eve Party: Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

SUMMIT

Magic Beans + Eminence Ensemble: Fri., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
OSHUN: Tue., Nov. 20, 7 p.m., $15/$17.
STS9: Sun., Dec. 30, TBA.
Trisha Live!: Sun., Nov. 11, 11:30 a.m., $25-$250.

SWALLOW HILL

Richard Shindell and Gretchen Peters: Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $23/$25.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

