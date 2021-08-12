Yola, Rickie Lee Jones and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Yola, who co-headlined Red Rocks with Orville Peck last month, returns to play the Ogden Theatre on
Saturday, April 2, and the Boulder Theater on Sunday, April 3; Jac Ross opens both nights. Tickets for each show are $30 to $35 and go on sale Friday, August 13, at 10 a.m.
Rickie Lee Jones, who released her autobiography Last Chance Texaco: Chronicles of an American Troubadour in April, headlines the Boulder Theater on Saturday, September 18. Tickets, $35 to $45, go on sale Friday, August 13, at 10 a.m.
The Last Waltz — Revisited, featuring Polytoxic, the Denver Horns and guest musicians, returns for its seventeenth year to the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, November 24, and will be at the Boulder Theater on Friday, November 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 13, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATESAGGIE THEATRE
Boy Named Banjo: Tue., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $12.
Dirt Monkey: Tue., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $25.
The Great Salmon Famine: Sat., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $20.
Rusko: Sun., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $29.50.
Wreckno: With Megan Hamilton, Sat., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $20.
BLACK SHEEP
The Emo Night Tour: Sun., Sept. 5, 8 p.m.
Grayscale: With Girlfriends, Cemetery Sun, Young Culture, Mon., Nov. 22, 6 p.m.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
David Ramirez: Mon., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
KennyHoopla: Wed., April 13, 8 p.m., $22.
Quicksand: Fri., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $27.50.
BOULDER THEATER
Dirt Monkey: With Ravenscoon, Sippy, Wed., Nov. 24, 9 p.m., $25/$29.50.
Face Vocal Band Holiday Concert: Wed., Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., $25-$45.
The Last Waltz — Revisited: Ft. Polytoxic, the Denver Horns and guest musicians, Fri., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Rickie Lee Jones: Sat., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Yola: With Jac Ross, Sun., April 3, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Fortunate Youth: With Katastro, Fri., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $23.
Marten Hørger: With Wenzday, Fri., Oct. 1, 8 p.m.
SHIFT: Ft. Sage Armstrong, resident host Mikey Thunder and more, Thu., Oct. 14, 8:30 p.m., $10-$20.
SHIFT: Ft. Wreckno with Huxley Anne, Bankaji and more, Thu., Oct. 21, 8:30 p.m., $10-$20.
Shlump: With Toadface, DiCE MaN, Fri., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $22.
CHAUTAUQUA COMMUNITY HOUSE
Dawn & Hawkes: Fri., Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m., $20.
Foxfeather: Fri., Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m., $17.
FY5: Sat., Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., $20.
Griffin House: Sat., Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., $24.
Jayme Stone: Fri., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., $18.
LAPOMPE: Sun., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., $20.
Pert Near Sandstone: Sun., Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., $20.
Peter Bradley Adams: Fri., April 29, 7:30 p.m., $25.
Rett Madison and Brianna Straut: Thu., Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., $15.
Seth Walker: Fri., Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., $18.
Sturtz and The River Arkansas: Fri., Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., $25.
Taylor Scott Band: Sat., Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., $12.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
El Alfa: Thu., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $49.75-$69.75.
The Last Waltz — Revisited: Ft. Polytoxic, the Denver Horns and guest musicians, Wed., Nov. 24, 7 p.m.
FOX THEATRE
Arlo McKinley: Sat., Dec. 18, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Boy Named Banjo: Wed., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Justin Martin: Sun., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $25-$29.50.
The Petty Nicks Experience: Sat., Jan. 15, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Welcome to Boulder: With Matt Young and Gogimal, Sat., Sept. 4, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Whitney: With Renee Reed, Tue., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $35-$39.50.
Wreckno: With Megan Hamilton, Fri., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
GLOBE HALL
Boy Named Banjo: Thurs., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $15.
Violet Visionaries: With Play Wr!tes, Stone Jackals, Neon Noir, Scuffed, Thu., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $12.
Whitney: With Renée Reed, Thu., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $35.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Kompany: With Effin, Jiqui, Sat., Oct. 23, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Lucid Vision: Accompanied by Know Self with Chewy&Bach, Vanaken and Krymsun, Fri., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $20-$23.
LARIMER LOUNGE
128 Productions: The Plug: Ft. Shuski (Official OASIS Afterparty), Sat., Aug. 28, 9 p.m., $10.
Down in Denver Fest: Ft. Astral Planes, Bluebook, Church Fire, Emerald Siam, Kerrie Joy, Joy Subtraction, Machu Linea, New Ben Franklins, Pale Sun, the Patient Zeros and more, Sat., Sept. 4, noon to 9 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 5, noon to 9 p.m.; Mon., Sept. 6, noon to 9 p.m., $15-$30.
Lala Lala: Mon., March 14, 8 p.m., $16.75.
Life Among Trees: With the Voids + Street People, Sun., Aug. 29, 4 p.m., $12.
Poorstacy: Party at the Cemetery Masquerade: Tue., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $20.
LEVITT PAVILION DENVER
Caifanes: Fri., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$125.
LOST LAKE
The Elegant Plums: With DIREVILLE, Fri., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $13.
Lady Denim: Fri., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $15.
MARQUIS THEATER
Dorian Electra: Wed., Jan. 26, 7 p.m., $25.
MISSION BALLROOM
The Infamous Stringdusters: With the Sweet Lillies, Fri., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $35-$59.95.
Jack Harlow: With Babyface Ray, Mavi, Wed., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.50.
OGDEN THEATRE
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: Wed., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $39.95-$75.95.
Prof: With Mac Irv, J. Plaza, & Sean Anonymous, Sat., Sept. 4, 8:30 p.m., $29.50-$59.50.
Yola: With Jac Ross, Sat., April 2, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
ORIENTAL THEATRE
Emo Night Brooklyn: Fri., Oct. 22, 10 p.m., $12-$150.
Tommy Castro & the Painkillers: Thu., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $28-$150.
Youth of Today: Thu., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $26-$175.
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
FACE Vocal Band: Sat., Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., $20-$45.
Intocable: Fri., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $49-$129.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Dan Rodriguez: Thu., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Mike Zito & His Big Blues Band: Sat., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
SUMMIT
FINNEAS: Mon., Nov. 8, 7 p.m., $32.
Tee Grizzley: Wed., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $20.
Virtual Riot: Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $25.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.