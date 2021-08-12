Support Us

Yola, Rickie Lee Jones and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

August 12, 2021 5:55AM

Yola, who co-headlined Red Rocks with Orville Peck last month, returns to play the Ogden Theatre on
Saturday, April 2, and the Boulder Theater on Sunday, April 3; Jac Ross opens both nights. Tickets for each show are $30 to $35 and go on sale Friday, August 13, at 10 a.m.

Rickie Lee Jones, who released her autobiography Last Chance Texaco: Chronicles of an American Troubadour in April, headlines the Boulder Theater on Saturday, September 18. Tickets, $35 to $45, go on sale Friday, August 13, at 10 a.m.

The Last Waltz — Revisited, featuring Polytoxic, the Denver Horns and guest musicians, returns for its seventeenth year to the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, November 24, and will be at the Boulder Theater on Friday, November 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 13, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Boy Named Banjo: Tue., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $12.
Dirt Monkey: Tue., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $25.
The Great Salmon Famine: Sat., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $20.
Rusko: Sun., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $29.50.
Wreckno: With Megan Hamilton, Sat., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $20.

BLACK SHEEP

The Emo Night Tour: Sun., Sept. 5, 8 p.m.
Grayscale: With Girlfriends, Cemetery Sun, Young Culture, Mon., Nov. 22, 6 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

David Ramirez: Mon., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
KennyHoopla: Wed., April 13, 8 p.m., $22.
Quicksand: Fri., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $27.50.

BOULDER THEATER

Dirt Monkey: With Ravenscoon, Sippy, Wed., Nov. 24, 9 p.m., $25/$29.50.
Face Vocal Band Holiday Concert: Wed., Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., $25-$45.
The Last Waltz — Revisited: Ft. Polytoxic, the Denver Horns and guest musicians, Fri., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Rickie Lee Jones: Sat., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Yola: With Jac Ross, Sun., April 3, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Fortunate Youth: With Katastro, Fri., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $23.
Marten Hørger: With Wenzday, Fri., Oct. 1, 8 p.m.
SHIFT: Ft. Sage Armstrong, resident host Mikey Thunder and more, Thu., Oct. 14, 8:30 p.m., $10-$20.
SHIFT: Ft. Wreckno with Huxley Anne, Bankaji and more, Thu., Oct. 21, 8:30 p.m., $10-$20.
Shlump: With Toadface, DiCE MaN, Fri., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $22.

CHAUTAUQUA COMMUNITY HOUSE

Dawn & Hawkes: Fri., Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m., $20.
Foxfeather: Fri., Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m., $17.
FY5: Sat., Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., $20.
Griffin House: Sat., Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., $24.
Jayme Stone: Fri., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., $18.
LAPOMPE: Sun., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., $20.
Pert Near Sandstone: Sun., Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., $20.
Peter Bradley Adams: Fri., April 29, 7:30 p.m., $25.
Rett Madison and Brianna Straut: Thu., Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., $15.
Seth Walker: Fri., Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., $18.
Sturtz and The River Arkansas: Fri., Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., $25.
Taylor Scott Band: Sat., Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., $12.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

El Alfa: Thu., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $49.75-$69.75.
The Last Waltz — Revisited: Ft. Polytoxic, the Denver Horns and guest musicians, Wed., Nov. 24, 7 p.m.

FOX THEATRE

Arlo McKinley: Sat., Dec. 18, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Boy Named Banjo: Wed., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Justin Martin: Sun., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $25-$29.50.
The Petty Nicks Experience: Sat., Jan. 15, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Welcome to Boulder: With Matt Young and Gogimal, Sat., Sept. 4, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Whitney: With Renee Reed, Tue., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $35-$39.50.
Wreckno: With Megan Hamilton, Fri., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

GLOBE HALL

Boy Named Banjo: Thurs., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $15.
Violet Visionaries: With Play Wr!tes, Stone Jackals, Neon Noir, Scuffed, Thu., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $12.
Whitney: With Renée Reed, Thu., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $35.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Kompany: With Effin, Jiqui, Sat., Oct. 23, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Lucid Vision: Accompanied by Know Self with Chewy&Bach, Vanaken and Krymsun, Fri., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $20-$23.

LARIMER LOUNGE

128 Productions: The Plug: Ft. Shuski (Official OASIS Afterparty), Sat., Aug. 28, 9 p.m., $10.
Down in Denver Fest: Ft. Astral Planes, Bluebook, Church Fire, Emerald Siam, Kerrie Joy, Joy Subtraction, Machu Linea, New Ben Franklins, Pale Sun, the Patient Zeros and more, Sat., Sept. 4, noon to 9 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 5, noon to 9 p.m.; Mon., Sept. 6, noon to 9 p.m., $15-$30.
Lala Lala: Mon., March 14, 8 p.m., $16.75.
Life Among Trees: With the Voids + Street People, Sun., Aug. 29, 4 p.m., $12.
Poorstacy: Party at the Cemetery Masquerade: Tue., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $20.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

Caifanes: Fri., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$125.

LOST LAKE

The Elegant Plums: With DIREVILLE, Fri., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $13.
Lady Denim: Fri., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Dorian Electra: Wed., Jan. 26, 7 p.m., $25.

MISSION BALLROOM

The Infamous Stringdusters: With the Sweet Lillies, Fri., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $35-$59.95.
Jack Harlow: With Babyface Ray, Mavi, Wed., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.50.

OGDEN THEATRE

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: Wed., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $39.95-$75.95.
Prof: With Mac Irv, J. Plaza, & Sean Anonymous, Sat., Sept. 4, 8:30 p.m., $29.50-$59.50.
Yola: With Jac Ross, Sat., April 2, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

ORIENTAL THEATRE

Emo Night Brooklyn: Fri., Oct. 22, 10 p.m., $12-$150.
Tommy Castro & the Painkillers: Thu., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $28-$150.
Youth of Today: Thu., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $26-$175.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

FACE Vocal Band: Sat., Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., $20-$45.
Intocable: Fri., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $49-$129.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Dan Rodriguez: Thu., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Mike Zito & His Big Blues Band: Sat., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

SUMMIT

FINNEAS: Mon., Nov. 8, 7 p.m., $32.
Tee Grizzley: Wed., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $20.
Virtual Riot: Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $25.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
