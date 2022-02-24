Greensky Bluegrass, Regina Spektor and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Regina Spektor is coming to the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, July 9, before opening for the Avett Brothers at Red Rocks the next night. Tickets ($45-$89.50) go on sale Thursday, February 24.
The eleven-piece German techno marching band MEUTE hits the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, April 2, as part of its U.S. tour, which includes performances at Coachella. Tickets ($23) are on sale now.
Levitt Pavilion has also announced its first wave of ticketed acts and free concerts, which are part of its Free Summer Concert Series. Read about the lineup here.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
BELLCO THEATRE
H.E.R.: Tue., April 19, 7:30 p.m.
Chris Rock: Tue., June 21, 8 p.m., $49.50-$125.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
The Knocks: Sun., April 3, 8 p.m.
Mystery Skulls: Sun., May 1, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Ricky Montgomery: Tue., May 17, 8 p.m.
Avi Kaplan: Mon., June 6, 8 p.m., $20-$23
The Rock and Roll Playhouse (Music of Phish): Sun., March 20, 11:30 a.m., $17.50.
The Rock and Roll Playhouse (Music of Grateful Dead): Sun., April 10, 11:30 a.m., $17.50-$20.
The Rock and Roll Playhouse (Music of the Beatles): Sun., May 8, 11:30 a.m., $17.50-$20.
The Rock and Roll Playhouse (Music of Bob Marley): Sun., June 19, 11:30 a.m., $17.50-$20.
BOULDER THEATER
The Wailers: Fri., April 1, 8 p.m., $25-$29.50.
Bruce Cockburn: Thu., May 19, 8 p.m.
Todd Snider: Sun., May 22, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM
Yussef Dayes: Thu., March 10, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Maxo Kream: Sun., March 13, 8 p.m., $25.
Corb Lund: Sun., March 27, 8 p.m., $20.
Cousin Stizz: Fri., March 25, 8 p.m., $25.
Slowthai: Sun., April 10, 8 p.m., $23-$59.50
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls: Fri., July 15, 5:30 p.m., $36.75-$66.75.
Sum 41 & Simple Plan: Thu., Aug. 18, 6 p.m., $35.75-$65.75.
GLOBE HALL
Baroness: Fri., April 1, 7 p.m.
GOTHIC THEATRE
MEUTE: Sat., April 2, 8 p.m., $23.
Role Model: Tue., May 24, 8 p.m., $23.75.
EELS: Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $38-$42.
HI-DIVE
Mike and the Moonpies: With the Barlow, Thu., March 17, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Anthony Ruptak (album release): With Dead Eye Dojo, Nina De Freitas, Thu., April 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Cumbia Night Volume 2: Ritmo Cascabel y Don Chicharrón: Fri., April 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Builders and the Butchers: Wed., May 11, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
The Slaps: Thu., May 12, 8 p.m, $10-$12.
Blackwater Holylight: With Spirit Mother and more, Tue., June 7, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Viewfinders Farewell Show: With the Dollhouse Thieves / Arily Michele, Thu., June 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
LOST LAKE
Plus Ultra: With Dead Eye Dojo, DLZMKSBTS, Ghostpulse, Sat., March 12, 9 p.m., $12.
MARQUIS THEATER
Monolord: Wed., March 9, 7 p.m., $20.
Yob: Thu., March 24, 7 p.m., $23.50.
Thousand Below: Wed., May 11, 6 p.m., $20.
MISSION BALLROOM
Ministry: With the Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity, Sun., April 10, $45-$48.
Earthgang: With Pigeons & Planes, Sat., May 7, 8 p.m., $35.50-$79.50.
OGDEN THEATRE
Hiatus Kaiyote: Tue., April 5, 8 p.m., $35.50-$40.
Tripp St.: With kLLsMTH, Templo, Maxfield, Sat., April 9, 9 p.m., $25.
Howard Jones: With Midge Ure, Wed., June 29, 8 p.m., $37.50.
ORIENTAL THEATER
10 Years: With Black Map and VRSTY, Tue., April 19, 7 p.m., $25-$175.
Destruction: Tue., May 10, 6 p.m., $20-$150.
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Amy Schumer: Sun., April 3, 6 and 8:30 p.m., $59.50-$99.50.
Justin Hayward: Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $35-$85.
Regina Spektor: Sat., July 9, 8 p.m., $45-$89.50.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Tech N9ne: Sun., May 1, 6 p.m.
Black Bear: With Neck Deep, State Champs, Tue., May 31, 7 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.
Whiskey Myers: With Shane Smith & the Saints, Read Southall Band, Mon., June 6, 6:30 p.m., $45-$65.
Greensky Bluegrass: Fri., Sept. 16, 7 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., $50-$75.
The War on Drugs: Mon., Sept. 19, 9 p.m., $45-$79.
SUMMIT
Colors: R&B Only: Sat., May 21, 8:30 p.m.
Gera MX: Wed., May 25, 7 p.m., $49.
Metronomy: Mon., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $35.
