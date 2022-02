Greensky Bluegrass, Regina Spektor and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES





After selling out Red Rocks Amphitheatre last year, Greensky Bluegrass returns to the iconic venue for a two-night run September 16 and 17, following two nights at Dillon Amphitheater. Tickets ($50-$75) go on sale Friday, February 25. Regina Spektor is coming to the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, July 9, before opening for the Avett Brothers at Red Rocks the next night. Tickets ($45-$89.50) go on sale Thursday, February 24.The eleven-piece German techno marching band MEUTE hits the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, April 2, as part of its U.S. tour, which includes performances at Coachella. Tickets ($23) are on sale now. Levitt Pavilion has also announced its first wave of ticketed acts and free concerts, which are part of its Free Summer Concert Series. Read about the lineup here Tue., April 19, 7:30 p.m.Tue., June 21, 8 p.m., $49.50-$125.Sun., April 3, 8 p.m.Sun., May 1, 8 p.m., $18-$20.Tue., May 17, 8 p.m.Mon., June 6, 8 p.m., $20-$23Sun., March 20, 11:30 a.m., $17.50.Sun., April 10, 11:30 a.m., $17.50-$20.Sun., May 8, 11:30 a.m., $17.50-$20.Sun., June 19, 11:30 a.m., $17.50-$20.Fri., April 1, 8 p.m., $25-$29.50.Thu., May 19, 8 p.m.Sun., May 22, 8 p.m., $25-$30.Thu., March 10, 8 p.m., $15-$20.Sun., March 13, 8 p.m., $25.Sun., March 27, 8 p.m., $20.Fri., March 25, 8 p.m., $25.Sun., April 10, 8 p.m., $23-$59.50Fri., July 15, 5:30 p.m., $36.75-$66.75.Thu., Aug. 18, 6 p.m., $35.75-$65.75.Fri., April 1, 7 p.m.Sat., April 2, 8 p.m., $23.Tue., May 24, 8 p.m., $23.75.Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $38-$42.With the Barlow, Thu., March 17, 9 p.m., $17-$20.With Dead Eye Dojo, Nina De Freitas, Thu., April 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.Fri., April 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.Wed., May 11, 8 p.m., $12-$15.Thu., May 12, 8 p.m, $10-$12.With Spirit Mother and more, Tue., June 7, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.With the Dollhouse Thieves / Arily Michele, Thu., June 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12.With Dead Eye Dojo, DLZMKSBTS, Ghostpulse, Sat., March 12, 9 p.m., $12.Wed.,March 9, 7 p.m., $20.Thu.,March 24, 7 p.m., $23.50.Wed., May 11, 6 p.m., $20.With the Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity, Sun., April 10, $45-$48.With Pigeons & Planes, Sat., May 7, 8 p.m., $35.50-$79.50.Tue., April 5, 8 p.m., $35.50-$40.With kLLsMTH, Templo, Maxfield, Sat., April 9, 9 p.m., $25.With Midge Ure, Wed., June 29, 8 p.m., $37.50.With Black Map and VRSTY, Tue., April 19, 7 p.m., $25-$175.Tue., May 10, 6 p.m., $20-$150.Sun., April 3, 6 and 8:30 p.m., $59.50-$99.50.Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $35-$85.Sat., July 9, 8 p.m., $45-$89.50.Sun., May 1, 6 p.m.With Neck Deep, State Champs, Tue., May 31, 7 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.With Shane Smith & the Saints, Read Southall Band, Mon., June 6, 6:30 p.m., $45-$65.Fri., Sept. 16, 7 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., $50-$75.Mon., Sept. 19, 9 p.m., $45-$79.R&B Only: Sat., May 21, 8:30 p.m.Wed., May 25, 7 p.m., $49.Mon., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $35.