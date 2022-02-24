Support Us

Greensky Bluegrass, Regina Spektor and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

February 24, 2022 5:55AM

Greensky Bluegrass has been selling out its past shows in Denver, including this Mission Ballroom set.
Greensky Bluegrass has been selling out its past shows in Denver, including this Mission Ballroom set. Photo by Dylan Langille
After selling out Red Rocks Amphitheatre last year, Greensky Bluegrass returns to the iconic venue for a two-night run September 16 and 17, following two nights at Dillon Amphitheater. Tickets ($50-$75) go on sale Friday, February 25.

Regina Spektor is coming to the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, July 9, before opening for the Avett Brothers at Red Rocks the next night. Tickets ($45-$89.50) go on sale Thursday, February 24.

The eleven-piece German techno marching band MEUTE hits the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, April 2, as part of its U.S. tour, which includes performances at Coachella. Tickets ($23) are on sale now.

Levitt Pavilion has also announced its first wave of ticketed acts and free concerts, which are part of its Free Summer Concert Series. Read about the lineup here.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BELLCO THEATRE

H.E.R.: Tue., April 19, 7:30 p.m.
Chris Rock: Tue., June 21, 8 p.m., $49.50-$125.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

The Knocks: Sun., April 3, 8 p.m.
Mystery Skulls: Sun., May 1, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Ricky Montgomery: Tue., May 17, 8 p.m.
Avi Kaplan: Mon., June 6, 8 p.m., $20-$23
The Rock and Roll Playhouse (Music of Phish): Sun., March 20, 11:30 a.m., $17.50.
The Rock and Roll Playhouse (Music of Grateful Dead): Sun., April 10, 11:30 a.m., $17.50-$20.
The Rock and Roll Playhouse (Music of the Beatles): Sun., May 8, 11:30 a.m., $17.50-$20.
The Rock and Roll Playhouse (Music of Bob Marley): Sun., June 19, 11:30 a.m., $17.50-$20.

BOULDER THEATER

The Wailers: Fri., April 1, 8 p.m., $25-$29.50.
Bruce Cockburn: Thu., May 19, 8 p.m.
Todd Snider: Sun., May 22, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM

Yussef Dayes: Thu., March 10, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Maxo Kream: Sun., March 13, 8 p.m., $25.
Corb Lund: Sun., March 27, 8 p.m., $20.
Cousin Stizz: Fri., March 25, 8 p.m., $25.
Slowthai: Sun., April 10, 8 p.m., $23-$59.50

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls: Fri., July 15, 5:30 p.m., $36.75-$66.75.
Sum 41 & Simple Plan: Thu., Aug. 18, 6 p.m., $35.75-$65.75.

GLOBE HALL

Baroness: Fri., April 1, 7 p.m.

GOTHIC THEATRE

MEUTE: Sat., April 2, 8 p.m., $23.
Role Model: Tue., May 24, 8 p.m., $23.75.
EELS: Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., $38-$42.

HI-DIVE

Mike and the Moonpies: With the Barlow, Thu., March 17, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Anthony Ruptak (album release): With Dead Eye Dojo, Nina De Freitas, Thu., April 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Cumbia Night Volume 2: Ritmo Cascabel y Don Chicharrón: Fri., April 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Builders and the Butchers: Wed., May 11, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
The Slaps: Thu., May 12, 8 p.m, $10-$12.
Blackwater Holylight: With Spirit Mother and more, Tue., June 7, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Viewfinders Farewell Show: With the Dollhouse Thieves / Arily Michele, Thu., June 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

LOST LAKE

Plus Ultra: With Dead Eye Dojo, DLZMKSBTS, Ghostpulse, Sat., March 12, 9 p.m., $12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Monolord: Wed., March 9, 7 p.m., $20.
Yob: Thu., March 24, 7 p.m., $23.50.
Thousand Below: Wed., May 11, 6 p.m., $20.

MISSION BALLROOM

Ministry: With the Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity, Sun., April 10, $45-$48.
Earthgang: With Pigeons & Planes, Sat., May 7, 8 p.m., $35.50-$79.50.

OGDEN THEATRE

Hiatus Kaiyote: Tue., April 5, 8 p.m., $35.50-$40.
Tripp St.: With kLLsMTH, Templo, Maxfield, Sat., April 9, 9 p.m., $25.
Howard Jones: With Midge Ure, Wed., June 29, 8 p.m., $37.50.

ORIENTAL THEATER

10 Years: With Black Map and VRSTY, Tue., April 19, 7 p.m., $25-$175.
Destruction: Tue., May 10, 6 p.m., $20-$150.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Amy Schumer: Sun., April 3, 6 and 8:30 p.m., $59.50-$99.50.
Justin Hayward: Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $35-$85.
Regina Spektor: Sat., July 9, 8 p.m., $45-$89.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Tech N9ne: Sun., May 1, 6 p.m.
Black Bear: With Neck Deep, State Champs, Tue., May 31, 7 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.
Whiskey Myers: With Shane Smith & the Saints, Read Southall Band, Mon., June 6, 6:30 p.m., $45-$65.
Greensky Bluegrass: Fri., Sept. 16, 7 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., $50-$75.
The War on Drugs: Mon., Sept. 19, 9 p.m., $45-$79.

SUMMIT

Colors: R&B Only: Sat., May 21, 8:30 p.m.
Gera MX: Wed., May 25, 7 p.m., $49.
Metronomy: Mon., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $35.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
