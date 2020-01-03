The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Molly Tuttle, Jerry Douglas, Ronnie McCoury, Allie Kral, Missy Raines and Billy Failing perform as the String Fling Allstars at the 5th Annual Winter String Fling tonight and tomorrow at Cervantes' Masterpiece and Other Side. This weekend's lineup also includes Float Like a Buffalo at the Bluebird Theater, Charley Crockett at Globe Hall and Bands Against the Ban, a benefit for Planned Parenthood including Church Fire, Married a Dead Man and more, at the Oriental Theater. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, JANUARY 3
5th Annual Winter String Fling (also January 4)
$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Float Like a Buffalo
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Dante ThatGuy
$20-$50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Jason Eady
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
The Jinjas
$5, 9 p.m., Skylark Lounge
SATURDAY, JANUARY 4
Stage Warz 4
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Bands Against the Ban
$12-$80, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
American Aquarium
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
LVDY
$17, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Redivider
$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Houston Person Quartet (also January 5)
$15-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, JANUARY 5
Nappy Roots
$18, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Fortune's Fool
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Paul Thorn
$30-$32, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
The Slacks
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Charley Crockett
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
