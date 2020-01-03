The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Molly Tuttle performs at the Fifth Annual Winter String Fling at Cervantes' this weekend.

Molly Tuttle, Jerry Douglas, Ronnie McCoury, Allie Kral, Missy Raines and Billy Failing perform as the String Fling Allstars at the 5th Annual Winter String Fling tonight and tomorrow at Cervantes' Masterpiece and Other Side. This weekend's lineup also includes Float Like a Buffalo at the Bluebird Theater, Charley Crockett at Globe Hall and Bands Against the Ban, a benefit for Planned Parenthood including Church Fire, Married a Dead Man and more, at the Oriental Theater. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 3

5th Annual Winter String Fling (also January 4)

$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Float Like a Buffalo

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Dante ThatGuy

$20-$50, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Jason Eady

$15-$17, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

The Jinjas

$5, 9 p.m., Skylark Lounge

SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

Stage Warz 4

$15-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Bands Against the Ban

$12-$80, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

American Aquarium

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

LVDY

$17, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Redivider

$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Houston Person Quartet (also January 5)

$15-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, JANUARY 5

Nappy Roots

$18, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Fortune's Fool

$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Paul Thorn

$30-$32, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

The Slacks

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Charley Crockett

$22-$25, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

