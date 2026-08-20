Critic's Notebook

Denver metal band crushes online KEXP session

The Denver doom crew just surprised us with an in-studio set at the same station that helped launch Angine de Poitrine.
By Justin Criado
Khemmis led a low-and-slow doom resurgence with its 2015 debut.

Courtesy Brock Marlborough
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Khemmis might just be the next viral sensation to appear on KEXP, as Denver epic doom dealers took over the Seattle studio to perform a handful of dirges, including a track from its latest self-titled album.

The four-song set, featured earlier this week as part of DJ Tanner Ellison’s weekly metal show, “Seek & Destroy,” was recorded in June and spanned the band’s discography, punctuated by “Invocation Of The Dreamer,” the highlight single of the newest record released that same month via Nuclear Blast Records. Khemmis also shared “Above the Water,” “Isolation” and “A Conversation With Death” as part of the intimate gig.  

The longstanding nonprofit radio station is known for its indie and alternative acumen in helping bands reach wider audiences and new levels of success. Earlier this year, Canadian alien rockers Angine de Poitrine took the KEXP stage and blew up beyond belief — so much that the duo’s currently embarking on its first-ever U.S. tour, with a few shows held in Colorado last week.

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The appearance hit close to home for Khemmis guitarist-vocalist Phil Pendergast, a Washington State native.

“I grew up 30 minutes east of Seattle. I listened to KEXP all the time growing up, and I discovered so much great music from it,” he told Ellison. “This opportunity to come here and do this means a lot to me. I really appreciate it. Thanks a lot, Tanner.”  

Following the final song, Ellison took time to ask about the fifth LP, the group’s first in five years, and what all went into the soaring saga filled with that Khemmis signature sound of dueling guitar leads and pummeling reprieves.

“This really is a statement about who we are as a band, where we are as individuals and our love for heavy metal,” said vocalist-guitarist Ben Hutcherson, adding that the music comes from a place of gratitude and hope. “We have found ourselves seeking art that speaks to joy, that sparks joy within us.” 

Pendergast shared a similar sentiment, speaking to the emotional core of the group, which also includes drummer Zach Coleman and bassist David Small, and how that feeling keeps them going for over a decade. “Khemmis,” the album, is a rejuvenation, in that sense.

“I know that there are people going, ‘Why are these sleeveless metalheads talking about joy and hope and love?’ And, by God, it’s because we got to, man,” Hutcherson explained. “It is the most salient emotion in my heart and my soul right now. And I would hope that it would resonate with people to whatever extent they need it.”  

Catch Khemmis on the road this month with Monolord, before they head to Germany in October.  

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Justin Criado is an award-winning journalist and editor, as his pieces have been recognized as some of the best in the West over the years.Inspired by heavy metal and the unusual, Justin’s work has been featured in the Denver Post, Westword, Salt Lake City Weekly, Phoenix New Times, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. His first collection of essays, Chronicles of Chaos, is out now. Visit justincriado.com to find out more.

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