Concerts

Photos: Angine de Poitrine brings polka-dotted frenzy to Denver

Sold-out shows at the Ogden Theatre marked the start of their debut U.S. headlining tour.
By Jarad HeintzelmanAugust 15, 2026
Angine de Poitrine play at the Ogden Theatre
Denver went wild for Angine de Poitrine on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and Thursday, Aug. 13.

Jarad Heintzelman for Denver Westword
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Angine de Poitrine, the Canadian rock duo currently riding a rocket ship of wonder, speculation and demand, touched down in Denver on Wednesday, Sept. 12, for a two-night stand at the Ogden Theatre on East Colfax Avenue.

The sold-out shows marked the start of their debut U.S. headlining tour, and the pair brought all of the polka-dotted frenzy that first caught viewers’ attention in a now-viral video released back in February.

Marquee sign for Angine de Poitrine at the Ogden Theatre
Angine de Poitrine is a hard ticket to get this year.

Jarad Heintzelman for Denver Westword

The Thursday set saw the self-described “Dada Pythago-Cubist Mantra-Rockers” bringing their signature blend of looping and layered microtonal jams for a little over an hour, with very little breaks in energy from the band or the crowd. And even though the unexplained triangle hand signal seemed to be the only shared communication between these mysterious beings and their fans, it was clear that the music transcended everything else.

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See more photos of the Aug. 12 show below.

Angine de Poitrine play at the Ogden Theatre
Angine de Poitrine filled the Ogden Theatre on Sept. 12.

Jarad Heintzelman for Denver Westword

Angine de Poitrine play at the Ogden Theatre
Angine de Poitrine is a French-Canadian rock duo.

Jarad Heintzelman for Denver Westword

The crowd at Angine de Poitrine as they play at the Ogden Theatre
Angine de Poitrine fans showed their love with triangle symbols.

Jarad Heintzelman for Denver Westword

Angine de Poitrine play at the Ogden Theatre
Angine de Poitrine’s performance on Live on KEXP has racked up over 18 million views since February.

Jarad Heintzelman for Denver Westword

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Jarad Heintzelman is a freelance writer based in Fort Collins, Colorado. Full time, he works as a senior graphic designer for Colorado State University.

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