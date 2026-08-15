Photos: Angine de Poitrine brings polka-dotted frenzy to Denver

Denver went wild for Angine de Poitrine on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and Thursday, Aug. 13.

Angine de Poitrine, the Canadian rock duo currently riding a rocket ship of wonder, speculation and demand, touched down in Denver on Wednesday, Sept. 12, for a two-night stand at the Ogden Theatre on East Colfax Avenue.

The sold-out shows marked the start of their debut U.S. headlining tour, and the pair brought all of the polka-dotted frenzy that first caught viewers’ attention in a now-viral video released back in February.

Angine de Poitrine is a hard ticket to get this year. Jarad Heintzelman for Denver Westword

The Thursday set saw the self-described “Dada Pythago-Cubist Mantra-Rockers” bringing their signature blend of looping and layered microtonal jams for a little over an hour, with very little breaks in energy from the band or the crowd. And even though the unexplained triangle hand signal seemed to be the only shared communication between these mysterious beings and their fans, it was clear that the music transcended everything else.

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See more photos of the Aug. 12 show below.

Angine de Poitrine filled the Ogden Theatre on Sept. 12. Jarad Heintzelman for Denver Westword

Angine de Poitrine is a French-Canadian rock duo. Jarad Heintzelman for Denver Westword

Angine de Poitrine fans showed their love with triangle symbols. Jarad Heintzelman for Denver Westword