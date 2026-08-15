Photos: Angine de Poitrine brings polka-dotted frenzy to Denver

Angine de Poitrine, the Canadian rock duo currently riding a rocket ship of wonder, speculation and demand, touched down in Denver on Wednesday, Sept. 12, for a two-night stand at the Ogden Theatre on East Colfax Avenue.
The sold-out shows marked the start of their debut U.S. headlining tour, and the pair brought all of the polka-dotted frenzy that first caught viewers’ attention in a now-viral video released back in February.
The Thursday set saw the self-described “Dada Pythago-Cubist Mantra-Rockers” bringing their signature blend of looping and layered microtonal jams for a little over an hour, with very little breaks in energy from the band or the crowd. And even though the unexplained triangle hand signal seemed to be the only shared communication between these mysterious beings and their fans, it was clear that the music transcended everything else.
GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS
Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox
The article you just read is made possible by a mix of advertising, sponsorships and reader support. As advertising revenue continues to shift, reader support plays a vital role in sustaining the reporting, investigations, restaurant and arts coverage, and storytelling our community relies on. Become a member today and help keep our journalism free and independent.